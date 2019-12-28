Somalia bombing kills dozens near Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Dozens of people died on Saturday when a truck full of explosives exploded at a busy intersection near the Somali capital, in the worst attack in the country in years, authorities said.

The explosion occurred just before 8 a.m. local time, at Ex-Control Junction, an intersection that connects Mogadishu, the capital, with the rest of southern and southwest Somalia. Videos posted on social networks showed columns of smoke coming out of the scene, while others showed covered bodies lined up on a sandy street.

Abdulkadir Adan, founder of Aamin Ambulance, the only free ambulance service in Somalia, said his team had counted 61 bodies and 50 wounded. Abdirizak Mohamed, member of the country's Parliament, said on twitter who had told him that the death toll was over 90.

The mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamud Mohamed, said at a press conference that there were "many deaths and injuries," but the exact number of deaths is unknown. He said more than 90 people were injured, many of them students.