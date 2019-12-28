Somalia bombing kills dozens near Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Dozens of people died on Saturday when a truck full of explosives exploded at a busy intersection near the Somali capital, in the worst attack in the country in years, authorities said.
The explosion occurred just before 8 a.m. local time, at Ex-Control Junction, an intersection that connects Mogadishu, the capital, with the rest of southern and southwest Somalia. Videos posted on social networks showed columns of smoke coming out of the scene, while others showed covered bodies lined up on a sandy street.
Abdulkadir Adan, founder of Aamin Ambulance, the only free ambulance service in Somalia, said his team had counted 61 bodies and 50 wounded. Abdirizak Mohamed, member of the country's Parliament, said on twitter who had told him that the death toll was over 90.
The mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamud Mohamed, said at a press conference that there were "many deaths and injuries," but the exact number of deaths is unknown. He said more than 90 people were injured, many of them students.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but suspicions fell on the terrorist group linked to Qaeda Al Shabab, which has carried out attacks against hotels, government offices and public spaces in Somalia.
This month, 11 people were injured when the group stormed a hotel near the presidential palace in Mogadishu. In July, a suicide attack by Al Shabab Abdirahman Omar Osman, a British-Somali citizen, seriously injured the then mayor of Mogadishu.
Shabab was also suspected in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks of recent years, a two truck bombing in the heart of Mogadishu that killed nearly 600 in October 2017.
Hussein Mohamed reported from Mogadishu and Abdi Latif Dahir from Nairobi, Kenya.