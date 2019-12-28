Social networks react to the call that cleared Clemson's ball, Ohio state touchdown

By Lisa Witt
Sports

A question that has plagued the NFL in recent seasons came to the University football playoff on Saturday: What is a football movement?

Alternatively: What is a trap?

The play that forced the question occurred in the third quarter of the Fiesta Bowl showdown between Ohio State and Clemson. Tigers catcher Justyn Ross seemed to catch a pass from Trevor Lawrence and took several steps before cornerback Jeff Okudah hit the ball to throw a loose ball. Security deep Jordan Fuller recovered the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.

MORE: Ohio State-Clemson updates, scores, highlights

Then, SEC officials who called the game reviewed the game and flipped the ball loose, immediately triggering what could be the Talk point of this game. The work in question:

That, of course, sparked a creative discussion on Twitter. Some of the most interesting tweets of the controversial reversal:

Warning: rude language is used.

