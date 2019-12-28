Social networks react to the call that cleared Clemson's ball, Ohio state touchdown

A question that has plagued the NFL in recent seasons came to the University football playoff on Saturday: What is a football movement?

Alternatively: What is a trap?

The play that forced the question occurred in the third quarter of the Fiesta Bowl showdown between Ohio State and Clemson. Tigers catcher Justyn Ross seemed to catch a pass from Trevor Lawrence and took several steps before cornerback Jeff Okudah hit the ball to throw a loose ball. Security deep Jordan Fuller recovered the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.

Then, SEC officials who called the game reviewed the game and flipped the ball loose, immediately triggering what could be the Talk point of this game. The work in question:

That, of course, sparked a creative discussion on Twitter. Some of the most interesting tweets of the controversial reversal:

Therefore, the NFL does not have a monopoly on horrible calls and the terrible excuse … 3 steps with a guaranteed football is a football movement … – Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 29, 2019

He did not make a "soccer movement,quot; because the defender was avoiding him … forcing a loose ball. It seemed like a trap, but what do I know. – Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 29, 2019

It was 4 feet deep. How can that not be a trap? – Brian Snow (@ BSnow247) December 29, 2019

Well, we all learned that 4 steps are not a soccer movement … Now I understand why punters and kickers are not considered soccer players. It makes a lot more sense now. – Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 29, 2019

The guy who just scored a touchdown for Ohio State took fewer steps after the capture than Clemson WR who "didn't lose the ball." – Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) December 29, 2019

I really don't care who wins this game, but that was a trap and fumble no matter what you say #CFBPlayoff – Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 29, 2019