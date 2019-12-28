Snoop Dogg's wife jokes about him cheating on her!

Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Broadus, officially separated from her rapper husband, after an insta-thot named Celina Powell.

Celina gave an interview a few days ago, where she claims she cheated with Snoop, and that Snoop used cocaine during their romantic encounters.

This was the most recent and probably most embarrassing trap episode in the marriage of Snoop and Shante.

Snoop, 48, married Shante, his high school girlfriend, in June 1997. The couple separated in 2004, but four years later the couple had reconciled and renewed their vows. The couple has three adult children together.

But Shante has had enough. As MTO News reported, Shante officially separated from Snoop.

And it seems that she really surpassed it forever. Yesterday she owned Instagram to joke about him cheating on her.

And you know when a woman jokes about how her ex did her wrong. . . That means she is above him FOR GOOD.

Look what she published: