Serena Williams named the best female athlete of the decade by the Associated Press

# Roommates, it is no secret that Serena Williams is one of the best athletes of all time, men or women, so her last honor is the perfect way to recognize her greatness. Serena has been officially named the best female athlete of the decade.

Serena Williams is one of the most decorated and famous female athletes in history, since she has dominated tennis for more than 15 years, and makes it seem easy. As several media outlets are compiling their "best of,quot; lists to commemorate the 2010s, @APNews has just given Serena the top ranking of the best female athlete of the decade.

In the last decade, these are just some of Serena's many recognitions that make her more worthy of the title of top athlete. She has a dozen individual Grand Slam titles, by comparison, no other woman had more than three individual titles in the last 10 seasons. Serena was also ranked number one for 3 and a half years in a row in the WTA ranking.

However, he not only inspires and makes history on the court because practically everything Serena does is news. Be it triumphs and trophies, fashion statements and disputes with tournament officials, adorning endless magazine covers, the stimulating Super Bowl announcement with a message about female empowerment, the birth of your daughter or the scare related health that followed. Serena is an excellent example of how strong and powerful women are.

Even when he enters a new decade at age 30, Serena continues to win games and reach the Grand Slam final. The Associated Press selected Serena as the female athlete of the decade after a vote by the sports publishers and writers of the Associated Press.

Three of the five AP Serena Women's Athlete of the Year awards arrived during the last decade, in 2013, 2015 and 2018. He also won in 2002 and 2009.

