Scott McTominay: Man Utd midfielder out for & # 39; three or four weeks & # 39 ;, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Solskjaer says Paul Pogba "just needed another day of recovery,quot;

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about Scott McTominay's knee injury

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will miss "three or four weeks,quot; due to his knee injury, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

McTominay was taken part-time during Thursday's 4-1 victory over Newcastle, replaced by Paul Pogba, playing his second game due to injury, and was then photographed leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

The 23-year-old Scottish international was out of the team that beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday, while Pogba also missed the game, and Chief Solskjaer admitted that the French "needed another day of recovery."

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory at Burnley

Speaking about McTominay, Solskjaer said: "I wouldn't expect him to come back in the next few weeks. I don't think we'll see him."

"He has shown it before if you give him three weeks, he is back in two! Therefore, I don't know. It can be three or four weeks. We just have to find a way to get over it."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that "it didn't feel right,quot; to ask Paul Pogba to play a third game in six days.

When asked about Pogba's absence, Solskjaer added: "I wasn't ready today. He hasn't played many games and now he has had two in three days. He just needed another day of recovery."

United will play Arsenal on New Year's Day at 8 p.m., before a FA Cup trip to Wolves at 5.31 p.m. of Saturday.

