Samoa ends measles emergency status as infection rate decreases | Samoa News

By Matilda Coleman
The South Pacific island nation of Samoa lifted a state of emergency six weeks after the rate of infection with a measles outbreak that killed 81 people was controlled.

The highly infectious disease spread through Samoa in November, infecting more than 5,600 people. The majority of the victims were babies and young children.

The government said in a statement Saturday night that emergency orders, which included aggressive measures to contain the virus, such as closing schools and restricting travel, had been lifted.

Measles Cases – an infection in the air that causes fever, cough and rashes – They are increasing all over the world, even in rich nations like the United States and Germany, where some parents avoid life-saving vaccines due to discredited theories that suggest links between the vaccine and autism.

Mortality and infection rates in Samoa began to decline in mid-December after a vaccination campaign brought immunization rates to 95 percent, the level that health experts say is effective in creating "collective immunity,quot; that May contain disease.

At the beginning of the year, a measles outbreak hit the New Zealand city of Auckland, a center for traveling to and from small Pacific islands.

The disease soon found a highly susceptible population in Samoa that had much lower vaccination rates than its neighbors. The island nation is home to some 200,000 people.

SOURCE:
Reuters news agency

