Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Salim Khan visit Arpita Sharma in the hospital

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday yesterday and the actor woke up to the surprising news that his sister was giving birth to a girl on her big day. Superstar Salman even greeted his fans from his residence, as there were hundreds of people waiting to take a look. Throughout the day, Salman's family and relatives visited Arpita in the hospital. Our glasses made Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Salim Khan visit Arpita last night after most of their friends and family visited. Salman even talked about waking up to the news of becoming a mamu on his birthday at a press conference. The actor said: "Jaise, hello, hello, check the phone with the image of Ayat ki, it was the most beautiful." Arpita and Aayush have called their daughter Ayat Sharma. Scroll through the photos of Salman, Iulia and Salim visiting Arpita.