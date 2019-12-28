Ryan Reynolds gives the Deadpool 3 update, confirms that he is joining the MCU

When Disney and Fox merged nine months ago, it practically changed everything about the film industry. And that's especially true when it comes to the fate of current Fox movie franchises that involve superheroes. Since the merger, it is speculated that Marvel will restart the X-Men franchise from scratch with new actors and new stories, while integrating them into the MCU. But what about Deadpool?

During a recent appearance in Live! With Kelly and RyanActor Ryan Reynolds gave fans a little clue about the future of Merc with a Mouth after the huge success dead Pool Y Deadpool 2.

Unlike the X-Men, Reynolds implied in the morning show that Deadpool will remain on the same path. He will continue to play the character, and the current story will continue as it merges with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Yes, we are working on that now with the whole team," Reynolds said. "We're done at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues suddenly. It's a little crazy. So yes, we're working on that."

Since Reynolds' Deadpool has been so popular, it would make sense that Marvel wouldn't want to mess with him too much and give fans a continuous story in Deadpool 3.

In October dead Pool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said io9 that Marvel promised them that they could continue playing in the R category dead Pool universe. And, the hope is that they will allow writers to deviate a bit from the MCU, so they can "play in that litter box."

They added that the consensus among writers, including Reynolds, is that Deadpool 3 It has to be the right idea, and it has to be great. Once they realize all that, they will be "ready for the races."

While everything has not yet been determined, Reese said that Marvel is a rich universe of heroes and villains, and that they would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. The big challenge for them is to discover how and when.

"Ryan is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don't know it," Reese continued. "(Marvel Studios) is obviously discovering the next version of the MCU and that is its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool there and the X-Men and stuff, and it's crazy."

Wernick added that Deadpool 3 It will be a special project for them and deserves a great idea. He said they will continue to text with Ryan Reynolds until they reach him, and then they will start writing.



