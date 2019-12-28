Rory Burns looks like an England Test opener, says Michael Atherton | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLf43c9bf5c954f55e6c6e9839abfc29989% %MINIFYHTMLf43c9bf5c954f55e6c6e9839abfc299810%

Watch day four of the first Test between South Africa and England at Centurion, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 am on Sunday morning



















1:50



Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain evaluate how the costumes of England and South Africa would feel while tourists seek to chase 376 to win the first Test.

Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain evaluate how the costumes of England and South Africa would feel while tourists seek to chase 376 to win the first Test.

Michael Atherton praised the 77 fight of Rory Burns that did not come out on the fourth night at Centurion, with England riding the start of a fight in the first Test, chasing an unlikely 376 to win.

Burns took out his sixth fifty test, to go with two hundred, in his 15th test, sharing a 92-run position for the first wicket with Dom Sibley (29), the highest opening association in England in 2019.

Speaking to Sky sports When England closed on 121-1, Atherton said Burns continues to show the necessary credentials for a first international match.

"I like his temper," said Atherton. "I think you need a couple of qualities to open a test match; you must be stubborn in your method, since you will get some low scores along the way."

7:26 The highlight of day three of the first Test between South Africa and England in Centurion. The highlight of day three of the first Test between South Africa and England in Centurion.

"You need to be phlegmatic. The ball will pass the bat, you could fall, and you need to park it in the back of your mind."

"The other thing I like about him is that you need to score. I think his hit rate was about 70, but he wasn't taking undue risks, although he would occasionally wish to put that coverage over the wicket away.

"But I like the fact that he is looking to score; he has a good pace for his game, which is important since Sibley is only in his third Test and is a more restricted player. You don't want to get completely stuck."

"So I like the rhythm of your tickets. However, above all, I like your phlegmatic attitude."

S Africa vs England Live

Nasser Hussain echoed Atherton's comments, praising the two starters for their efforts to establish an unlikely persecution in England that became even more difficult after a poor batting exhibition in the first inning on day two and an exhibition Bowling erratic early on day three.

England achieved a similar score in the fourth inning earlier this summer at the Ashes, with Ben Stokes breaking a remarkable unbeaten 135 to beat Australia at Headingley: they needed 359 on that occasion.

"(Is it Headingley?) Not yet, but it is going in that direction," Hussain replied. "It was very, very good from England.

"There was a complete change of bowling performance earlier in the day and the batting of the first inning.

"That was the proper batting of the test match. Yes, the pitch has done a little less, but the way they played those first two games, that's exactly how test cricket is played against the new ball."

"Yes, there was a bit of luck with Burns down, but you deserve some luck if you beat like that."

Watch day four of the first Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30 am on Sunday.