Road accidents in Egypt kill 28, including tourists | News

At least 28 people have died in two separate car accidents in Egypt, according to medical and security sources.

The death toll in a collision between a minibus carrying workers and a truck increased to 22 after four people died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The collision took place on Saturday in the city of Port Said, in the Suez Canal. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

The Egyptian private newspaper al-Shorouk reported online that the truck hit the minibus and overturned it. The bus took workers from the clothing factory on the way home at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred only a few hours after two buses carrying tourists collided with a truck east of Cairo on the road to the Ain Sokhna complex in the Red Sea, according to a security official.

A medical source said two Malaysian women and an Indian man were killed along with three Egyptians: a bus driver, a tour guide and a security guard.

At least 24 others were injured, several of them tourists and some were in serious condition, the medical source said without giving further details.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt, where many roads are poorly maintained and regulations are laxly applied.

But the authorities' efforts to take strong measures against traffic violations, including speeding, seem to have borne fruit in recent years, with official figures showing a decrease in road deaths.

In 2018 there were 8,480 traffic accidents compared to 11,098 the previous year, according to the statistics office.

Traffic accident deaths dropped from more than 5,000 in 2016 to 3,747 the following year and 3,087 in 2018, official figures show.

Ain Sokhna is a popular coastal city in the Suez governorate southeast of Cairo. It also houses several petrochemical, ceramic and steel factories.