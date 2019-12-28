Richard Johnson brings century winners for the season | Racing news





Richard Johnson rides his 100th winner of the season aboard Fair Kate

Richard Johnson won the 100 winners of the season when he led Fair Kate to the first victory of his career at the Betway Mares Hurricane Handicap in Newbury.

The four-time champion rider had to be the strongest to galvanize the five-year-old house coached by Tom Lacey by the neck of runner-up Vienna Court in the two-mile extended competition.

Johnson, who was marking a century for the 24th consecutive season, said: "That's fantastic, it's always good to reach 100 winners and we hope there is much more to come for the rest of the season."

"He was close enough last season for the title and, obviously, Brian Hughes is having a great time, but I hope to have a good four months and come back to face him again."

"Reaching 100 winners is always the first goal and, although I expected to arrive before Christmas, it has come just after."

Johnson received high praise from Woolhope's manager, Lacey, following the inaugural success of the 8-1 shot.

Lacey said: "She has not ignited the world at home and was still a maiden until today and had many opportunities. I hope she can progress from here."

"Richard is a different class, he is so strong. You would rather have him on your side than against you."