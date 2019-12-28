Rich Homie Quan's two-year drug possession case dismissed

%MINIFYHTMLe90831d414da1cb316a7f7989f01a9469% %MINIFYHTMLe90831d414da1cb316a7f7989f01a94610%

The rapper & # 39; Flex & # 39; He was beaten with possession of drugs for serious crimes with the intention of distributing charges after he and his entourage were arrested in Wadley, Georgia, in 2017.

Up News Info –

The felony of drug possession against the rapper Rich Homie Quan He has been fired after more than two years.

In 2017, the hip-hop star and his entourage were arrested at a police checkpoint on the way to Club Liquids in Wadley, Georgia, and a subsequent search of his vehicle allegedly threw a stash of marijuana and ecstasy, as well as a weapon of stolen fire.

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Lamar, was one of the six men arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen weapon and drugs, and was later beaten with a serious crime for drug possession with the intention of distributing charges.

However, according to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the case has been ruled out, and the lawyer of the 30-year-old star Lucy Bell revealed that she was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

He added that the "small amount of marijuana" was in another person's pocket and that the "Flex" star was unjustly accused, leaving him facing a potential 30 years in prison.