RHOC – Vicki Gunvalson responds to allegations that he is homophobic after his attack on Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Royal Housewives of Orange County Star Vicki Gunvalson made the headlines after the season 14 meeting due to his speech against rookie Braunwyn Windham-Burke. The OC's OG had a serious problem with Windham-Burke's wild behavior during his first season on the show, and Gunvalson really didn't like Windham-Burke sharing a kiss with Tamra Judge in front of the Bravo cameras.

Gunvalson yelled at Windham-Burke, telling him to do those things off camera. He said 15 years have passed and the show began, and "we don't do that." This led many fans to accuse Gunvalson of being homophobic, and now the 57-year-old woman is responding.

"I've been watching some things on social media that people portray as homophobic. I'm going to hit head-on, head-on, I'm not homophobic," Gunvalson said in an Instagram video. "I have relatives who are gay and lesbian and obviously I have Bravo fans, personal friends. I am not (homophobic)."

Even so, Gunvalson has a problem with Windham-Burke, and she said she doesn't think it's appropriate for the seven-year-old mother to kiss someone on television. Gunvalson said it doesn't matter if Windham-Burke is kissing with her husband or Judge, she still thinks the behavior is inappropriate and that those things should be done off camera.

Gunvalson explained that it is something that nobody needs to see, and regrets that people have taken it differently from the truth. He also said that Windham-Burke "bothers her,quot;, so she doesn't like anything she does.

Bravo demoted Gunvalson to a "friend,quot; role for season 14, while Windham-Burke took his place as a full-time cast member. Gunvalson said during the meeting that he believes that rookie behavior, that is, kisses and nudity, is disrespectful, and Windham-Burke replied: "Just because I choose to kiss women doesn't leave me without class."

Kelly Dodd noted that Gunvalson should also be angry with Judge, which caused a great discussion among the cast. In spite of RHOC the cast defended Windham-Burke, Gunvalson shouted at him to "reject him,quot; because he was new to the show and the children were watching.

"You're not my boss!" Windham-Burke said. "This is what I am. I didn't come to the program to give you the best version of me. I came to the program to be me. And you can't decide."

New episodes of Royal Housewives of Orange County He will return to Bravo in 2020.



