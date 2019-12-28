Remains of six recovered from missing helicopter remains in Hawaii | News

The remains of six people were found at the crash site of a helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii, officials said Friday.

Initially, seven people were aboard the plane, who could not return Thursday afternoon.

There were no indications that anyone survived the accident and the search for the last person on board will continue on Saturday morning, fire officials said, according to local media.

"The remains of six individuals were recovered Friday afternoon at the site of the helicopter's remains in Kokee, near Nualolo," Kauai County said in a statement.

The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed, pending notification of family members.

The passengers aboard the helicopter had been in two groups: a group of two from one family and a group of four from another.

The Coast Guard, local police and fire departments and other agencies are involved in the search for the lost helicopter (Daniel Winter / US Coast Guard through AP)

According to the statement, the final recovery efforts were suspended due to weather conditions, but would resume on Saturday morning.

"We are shocked by this tragedy and continue to ask the public to consider the sensitive nature of this devastating situation," said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all the victims," ​​he said.

Authorities were notified that a Safari Helicopters plane, which had been on a tour of the Na Pali area, disappeared around 6 pm Thursday (0400 GMT Friday).

"The last contact with the helicopter was made at approximately 4:40 pm, when the pilot broadcast that the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area," the statement said.

The Coast Guard, local police and fire departments and other agencies launched a search for the lost helicopter.

Kauai, the fourth largest island in Hawaii, is mountainous, with irregular cliffs and rainforests.