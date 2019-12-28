Relive the best fashion moments of the decade

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
It's called fashion, look it up …
Memes aside, it is safe to say that the last 10 years of fashion have filled our feeds with moments worthy of gasping, drooling and fainting. And for the devotees of the style, it has been a real pleasure to see our favorite celebrities tour the red carpet, the track and the sidewalk in divine sets.
Case in point: this decade has given us Lady Gagathe infamous meat dress at the MTV Video Music Awards 2010, Rihannapure dress adorned with Swarovski at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2014 Y BeyoncéThe iconic Coachella 2018 fits.
In recent years, we also witnessed that moment Angelina Jolie He uncovered his leg at the 2012 Oscars in a black strapless Atelier Versace dress with a thigh opening.
It was the pose seen all over the world!
That same year (and ceremony), Gwyneth Paltrow He almost made everyone faint with his hot Tom Ford design that featured a dramatic cape and a silhouette that hugged the body.
It was simple but so surprising.
Not every moment of fashion has to be exaggerated, and the elegant and effortless number of the founder of Goop was the test.
In fact, Meghan markleThe surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards 2018 was also a great example of an outfit that wasn't trying too hard. For the special occasion, the Duchess of Sussex put on an impeccable asymmetrical black dress from Givenchy. In addition, the actual design conformed to the shape, which showed its growing baby bump.
Yes, the dress was minimalist but Very memorable, especially because Meghan completed her look with dark nail polish, which is rumored to be a big no-no for royal family members. We are a royal rebel!
To see all the fierce and fiery fashion of the scene in the last decade, take a look at our gallery above! From the lewk Met Gala 2015 of Bad Gal & # 39; s certificate (which took two years to make!) Until Rita Moreno By reusing his iconic 1962 Oscar dress for the 2018 ceremony, these last 10 years have been one of the books.
And disclaimer before moving through our gallery: at the end of it, you will grab the pearls.