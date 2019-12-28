Relive the best fashion moments of the decade

It's called fashion, look it up …

Memes aside, it is safe to say that the last 10 years of fashion have filled our feeds with moments worthy of gasping, drooling and fainting. And for the devotees of the style, it has been a real pleasure to see our favorite celebrities tour the red carpet, the track and the sidewalk in divine sets.

Case in point: this decade has given us Lady Gagathe infamous meat dress at the MTV Video Music Awards 2010, Rihannapure dress adorned with Swarovski at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2014 Y BeyoncéThe iconic Coachella 2018 fits.

In recent years, we also witnessed that moment Angelina Jolie He uncovered his leg at the 2012 Oscars in a black strapless Atelier Versace dress with a thigh opening.

It was the pose seen all over the world!

That same year (and ceremony), Gwyneth Paltrow He almost made everyone faint with his hot Tom Ford design that featured a dramatic cape and a silhouette that hugged the body.

It was simple but so surprising.