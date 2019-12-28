Rasheeda Frost flaunts a Fiery Red Bob and looks amazing while inviting fans to her pressurized boutique

Rasheeda Frost flaunts new hair before New Year's Eve, and looks bomb in it. She is shaking a burning bob, and fans make sure to praise her in the video she shared on her social media account.

‘I think it is safe to say that this is my new favorite hair color! Courtesy of @diamonddynastyvirginhair 🔥❤️ ’Rasheeda captioned her video.

A fan said: "U can rock any color and it looks good on you,quot; and someone else posted this: "Beautiful! What concealer do you use? # No defects💯’

One person posted: "You are very pretty and you can rock anything," and another Instagram installer said: "Beautiful Mrs. Rasheeda, I love hair color."

Rasheeda also shared a video of his Pressed Boutique in which he is inviting people to his shop to see a new merchandising before the most glamorous party of the year.

Someone talked about Rasheeda's style and said: "Girlfriend, I love that jacket you wear, I love your hun style," and someone else posted: "I remember I was in A, I came looking for you looking for a girl."

A fan also praised Rasheeda and said: "You look great in this Rasheeda video, showing your beautiful closet."

Someone called Mrs. Boss: "A talented woman has exhibited some wonderful wonderful clothes to buy, come and see her wardrobe, she has some very beautiful wonderful clothes that look incredibly elegant and excellent."

A few days ago, Rasheeda sprouted on his son, Karter Frost, who was decorating the Christmas tree.

She told fans that they made the tree just before Christmas night, but it's better to be late than not to put the tree at all.



