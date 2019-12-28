Protesters in Turkey denounce Russia for assault on Idlib | Russia news

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Saturday near the Russian consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul to protest the intensification of attacks by the Russian and Syrian government against the last province of Idlib, controlled by Syria's rebels.

Protesters, mostly Syrians living in Turkey, gathered near the Russian consulate in central Istanbul to "show the world that Russia is complicit,quot; in the killing of civilians in the Idlib region of northern Syria, according to Mohammed Kreimesh, a protest organizer.

"We also wanted to highlight the brutality of the regime against civilians and shed light on the humanitarian situation in Idlib," Kreimesh told Al Jazeera.

Protesters in Istanbul, including women with their children, showed photos of the victims of the attacks, while some wielded a banner that said: "Russia is killing our people and our children and the world is doing nothing."

"What does Russia want from us? Children, wives are dying. People are dying," Syrian protester Ahmed Marwan, 24, told AFP news agency.

"We are not terrorists, we are human. We came to this country to live. Leaving your homeland is not easy, but we live in this pain. It is enough."

"We are here to protest this massacre in Syria," said Turkish protester Gulden Sonmez.

"Here I also want to make this call to Russia, and especially to Bashar al-Assad … whoever is responsible for this massacre, everyone must be tried and pay for these war crimes in the name of humanity," he said. additional.

While Turkish police prevented the group from walking to the consulate, located on busy Istiklal Street, they allowed a small number of protesters to display a banner that said: "More than 30,000 children killed by Russia and the Assad regime."

Since mid-December, Syrian government forces and their Russian allies have intensified bombings at the southern tip of Syria's last large pocket controlled by the opposition.

Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Turkey, a former defender of opposition factions, co-sponsored a scale reduction agreement for northwestern Syria earlier this year that has since faltered.

& # 39; Breakpoint & # 39;

The latest violence has displaced more than 235,000 people, aAccording to the UN, while dozens of civilians have been killed despite international calls for a reduction in scale.

The International Rescue Committee warned on Saturday that conditions in the region are at a "breaking point," adding that continued violence could displace up to 400,000 in the coming weeks.

The increase in airstrikes occurred as Syrian forces advanced on the ground. Since December 19 they have seized dozens of villages and hamlets of armed rebels.

The advances have taken them less than four kilometers (two miles) away from Maaret al-Numan, one of Idlib's largest urban centers on the M5 road that connects Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo.

The Syrian government has been struggling to take control of the strategic highway, a measure that would allow it to connect cities under its control and boost trade.

There are about one million Syrian refugees living near the border with Turkey, with official camps on the Syrian side already at full capacity.

Alarmed by a new wave of refugees near its border, Turkey, which houses more than three million Syrian refugees, sent a delegation to Moscow this week in an attempt to press for a new ceasefire agreement.

Erdogan already warned Europe that Turkey could not handle a new wave of Syrian refugees fleeing the growing bombing in Idlib.

The war in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions since it broke out in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.