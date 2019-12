A protest in Turkey by people calling for the return of their children and family members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, has entered its fourth month.

Stationed outside the headquarters of the Democratic People's Party, or HDP, in Diyarbakir province, protesters say the party has been recruiting or forcibly drawing their children and relatives to fight for the illegal group.

Mohammed Adow from Al Jazeera reports from Diyarbakir.