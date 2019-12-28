Projected percentage of ownership of Week 17 NFL DFS, tips for DraftKings, FanDuel competitions

We are at the end of the regular season. Week 17 presents many interesting stories that strongly impact the viability of the NFL DFS for teams and players: some fight for the playoffs or planting places, others are holders at rest to prepare for the playoffs, and a good part of the league has stepped out. of containment for weeks. RotoGrinders NFS DFS projected property numbers for the DraftKings and FanDuel contests will surely fluctuate before Sunday's initial kicks, but we are here a little earlier with our weekly report to help inform your daily fantasy football selections.

We will still go position by position and notice potential fades / plays without funds based on our projected property, but we will present them in a slightly different way than usual. As we approach Sunday, be sure to check scores and odds to track how the betting lines have moved. Once the games begin, you can also see how your players perform using their live score.

Week 17 Projected NFL DFS Property: Quarterback

From good to first, it is worth noting that Lamar Jackson will not play on Sunday, setting the stage for Robert Griffin III (vs. Steelers) to start. The coaching staff has hinted that Trace McSorley will also have the opportunity to see some time, which puts a limit to Griffin's floor and ceiling. Kirk Cousins ​​(vs. Bears) is another incumbent who will take a seat with the Vikings who have locked seed number 6 in the NFC.

Fortunately, there are not many QB sitting or at risk of reproducing limited snapshots. Ryan Tannehill (9.0% POWN on FanDuel and DraftKings) He will try to secure a place in the playoffs for the Titans in a divisional road game with the Texans, with the Las Vegas odds currently showing that Tennessee is favored by five points. It is a small advantage that Tannehill can fight inside against a Houston defense that has already exploded this season, and I will be invested in the Tennessee signal even with Derrick Henry (hamstrings) ready to return from an absence of a week.

Carson Wentz (13.5% DOWN in FanDuel, 13.0% in DraftKings) and the Eagles need a victory to secure the NFC East. They clashed with this team of the Giants a few weeks ago and were able to get a late victory, and they will see Daniel Jones instead of Eli Manning in Week 17. With Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and Wentz already dropped a number of his best Pass collectors, I will not invest in their services on Sunday. It is projected to be the most popular QB on the board, and I'm not sure that its roof guarantees it. New York does not have an impressive pass defense by any stretch, but I don't know if the Eagles have the necessary pass catches to exploit it completely.

Other notable low property QB with a possibility of boom: Deshaun Watson (vs. Titan), Matt Ryan (@ Buccaneers)

Other notable QBs that I think are being overrated: Tom Brady (against the dolphins)

Week 17 Projected NFL DFS Property: Running Back

Although their team is out of the playoff dispute, the Panthers will not limit themselves. Christian McCaffreyIt breaks against the saints. It still has some potential milestones to reach, so the best dog in the RB group is still at stake in all areas. In addition to Mark Ingram (calf) sitting and opening the door to Justice Hill, there is not much to report in terms of regular clients sitting.

Miles Sanders (@ Giants) Y Joe Mixon (vs. Browns) both are projected at or below seven percent down on FanDuel and DraftKings. They have very different motivations: Sanders is fighting for a spot in the playoffs, while Mixon is simply trying to close the season on a high note against an opponent of the division, but both have an intriguing potential of GPP. The Browns are in a kind of disappointing place. They had postseason aspirations in the year, have dysfunction among their best players and will end the season against one of the worst teams in the NFL. Mixon already played them at the first meeting between these teams, and I hope the Bengals feed him again once more.

As for Sanders, the return of Jordan Howard adds some uncertainty, but with how well they have been playing the backs of the Eagles, I don't see Howard working too hard. Sanders has added a lot in the reception game with how beaten the Eagles are in WR and TE, and I don't expect that to change at all on Sunday.

Low property RBs with a possibility of boom: Nick Chubb (@ Bengals)

RB that I think are being overrated: Damien Williams (against the chargers)

Week 17 Property of NFS DFS projected: wide receiver

I briefly touched on the dysfunction in Cleveland, and not only has Odell Beckham disappointed, but he is also dealing with a myriad of injuries before Sunday along with an illness. I would still expect him to play, but I like the good of Jarvis Landry (8% POWN in FanDuel, 3% in DraftKings) in his season finale against the Bengals. As it has been throughout his career, Landry has been an objective monster for Baker Mayfield, and a positive tie with Cincinnati High School should allow the Browns some game potential. I prefer Landry in DraftKings thanks to the full point PPR score.

Although it will be popular, I will be in the Steven Sims (@ Cowboys) The car comes on Sunday. Terry McLaurin (concussion) has been ruled out, and the rookie was eating a large part of the offensive in Washington. It's also an advantage for the Sims who will have Case Keenum in the center, a better passer compared to rookie Dwayne Haskins. The Sims should be in the store to lead the & # 39; Skins in objective participation, and at their current price throughout the industry, I will be invested in cash games and GPP.

Other notable WRs on a low property with a possibility of boom: Robert Woods (against Cardinals), Russell Gage (@ Buccaneers)

Other notable WRs that I think are being overrated: John Ross (against Browns), Courtland Sutton (against Raiders)

Week 17 Property of NFL DFS projected: tight end

With Ertz (ribs, back) in what is essentially a mandatory victory for the Eagles against the Giants, Dallas Goedert (9% lower on FanDuel and 16% on DraftKings from now on, but those numbers will increase after Ertz news) should play an integral role in the Philadelphia offensive against the Giants. They are a team that can be attacked with TE, and without real talent in WR or behind it in TE, Goedert must order the counts of goals similar to Ertz and has a shot to be the player with the highest score in the position .

If you are looking for something on the cheaper / opposite side, Kaden Smith (vs. Eagles) It has appeal on the other side of the showdown. Evan Engram remains out, and Smith has been playing the vast majority of snapshots for the Giants and is running routes regularly, and as we saw last week, he is absolutely an option for Daniel Jones in the red zone.

One last thing to keep in mind: our projected property page will probably change a bit from this writing to Sunday morning. There is still a lot of news we are waiting for and it is not uncommon for some surprise news to arrive a couple of hours before the start. Stay up-to-date with POWN over the weekend and make sure you stay tuned for RotoGrinders DFS alerts!