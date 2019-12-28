Preview of the match – Celtic vs Rangers

Watch Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish Premier League live at Sky Sports Football on Sunday; The start is at 12.30 p.m.





Odsonne Edouard stops Filip Helander and Ryan Kent during the Betfred Cup final between Rangers and Celtic

The Rangers travel to Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Sunday in search of a first Parkhead victory since 2010. Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson discusses who will take a winter hit in the title race.

The new year is always a special moment in Scottish football. It is an opportunity to pause to reflect and wait for a well-deserved rest, but not before catching up with the neighbors.

On Monday, the Scottish Premier League is heading to cold storage for three weeks. Celtic and Rangers head to warm-weather training camps in Dubai, but before that they meet for the last time in 2019 in Celtic Park on Sunday, with the hosts looking to open an eight-point lead at the top and land a psychological blow massive in the title race

Ally McCoist explains why the Rangers would miss Alfredo Morelos more than Celtic would miss Odsonne Edouard if anyone left in the January window

It's not just a new year on the horizon: Rangers fans will say goodbye to the decade ending next Tuesday. The financial collapse of the club almost seven years ago led to years in the desert and, as they staggered in the lower divisions, the Celtic accumulated the silverware.

In this decade, the Rangers have won only once at Celtic Park in October 2010, when Kenny Miller scored twice in a 3-1 victory. That season, Walter Smith's team won the league championship on the last day; The rangers have not won an important trophy since then.

His best chance to finish that barren race was only a few weeks ago in Hampden Park, but despite dominating the League Cup final, the Rangers could not find a goal and the Celtic of 10 men took the glory home .

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring the only goal of the match against Kilmarnock at Boxing Day

It was a completely discouraging day for men in blue, in particular Alfredo Morelos, who missed many opportunities, including the lack of a penalty. Fraser Forster was outstanding in the goal for Celtic, but the Colombian splurge was extraordinarily unusual.

Morelos has been sensational for the Rangers since his arrival two and a half years ago. With 28 goals in just 34 games this period, he is about to exceed the total of last season 30. It is a massive return on minimum disbursement to bring him from Finland in 2017, but in 10 games against Celtic in three seasons. He has never scored.

Morelos has the shape of his life. There is an argument, that Steven Gerrard dismissed last season, but that he is raising his head once more, that the Rangers depend too much on him. Jermain Defoe has scored 11 goals in the league this season, but the couple rarely plays together; The next top scorer of the team is Joe Aribo, with six.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic puts it 1-0 against Livingston

The Rangers have lost only one domestic game with Gerrard when Morelos has scored, against Kilmarnock on the last day of last season. Sunday represents his last chance to break his Old Firm duck; If you do not, the chance of victory of your side decreases significantly. If you do, the Rangers can finally rest to rest from their Celtic Park hoodoo.

This season, the home of the champions has been a sinister place for any visiting team. The Celtic record in its own stadium is outstanding: only one defeat, in a qualifier of the Champions League against Cluj with a last minute winner, with 18 victories in all competitions, scoring 59 goals and granting only 12, four of them to Cluj.

Celtic & # 39; s Fraser Forster saves a penalty from Alfredo Morelos in the final of the Scottish League Cup

"Implacable,quot; is a word that Neil Lennon has repeatedly used to describe Celtic's impulse for results. Eleven consecutive victories in the league since mid-October show an unparalleled hunger and steel mentality during a list of punishment matches. Perhaps the most impressive achievement has been leading his Europa League group, but his internal dominance remains absolute.

As talisman as Morelos is for the Rangers, so is Odsonne Edouard for Celtic. His presence as a focal point of attack was deeply missed in the first hour of the final of the League Cup; Once on the pitch, Celtic managed to control the game as the Rangers threat diminished.

Unlike Morelos, Edouard has consistently served in the heat of the Old Firm battle, scoring five times in the game, including the opening goal at Ibrox in September.

Celtic celebrates winning the Scottish League Cup

The Frenchman is not a pure scorer like the Colombian, but he offers something that Morelos does not offer: the ability to influence the players around him. When in the song, James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor thrive around Edouard's liaison work; The Celtic Scottish triumvirate has scored 35 goals among them this season.

The forward who thrives on Sunday may well decide the game, but Celtic, five points ahead, starts the afternoon with the strongest hand. Rangers do not dare to let the gap widen even more in spite of their game, but the psychological advantage obtained from a victory before the league stops is not necessarily clear.

A year ago, the Rangers won this match at Ibrox to send the teams to the winter break level for points. They then lost at Kilmarnock after the resumption of the league and approached St Johnstone home a few weeks later, while Celtic won eight consecutive league games to create an unsurpassed mattress.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his team is in Sunday's "great,quot; Old Firm derby against the Rangers, despite closing a "heavy month,quot; of action

Rangers have shown in 2019 that they are closer to Celtic, and are sometimes able to overcome them, but their only victory at Old Firm this year came in a largely pointless game in May. Once again, it is Gerrard's team who has the most important questions to answer on Sunday.

Celta, again and again, have proven to have a mentality for the big occasion. While chasing nine in a row and a possible triple quad, Lennon will make sure to prepare his squad for one last push before the bells ring for 2020.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Rangers manager assistant Gary McAllister insists that his team will be inspired by their performance in the final defeat of the Scottish League Cup against Celtic, before Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Team news

Jonny Hayes returns to the Celtic squad for the Premier League clash with the Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday. The left side has recovered from a shoulder injury and is back in containment.

Jonny Hayes will return to the Celtic squad

Chief Neil Lennon has no concerns about new injuries after the 2-1 Boxing Day victory over St Mirren, with Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Hatem Abd Elhamed (kidnapper) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) still outside with Daniel Arzani ( knee).

The rangers will have almost full force for the crash of the Old Firm on Sunday at Celtic Park.

Steven Davis is available for Rangers

Midfielder Steven Davis returned from a foot injury against Kilmarnock as a late substitute, while Jordan Jones was back on the bench after recovering from the knee injury he suffered against Celtic in September. Only defender Filip Helander (foot) remains out of Steven Gerrard's team.

How to follow

or follow the action with our dedicated live blog.

Opta statistics

Celtic are undefeated in their last nine home league games against Old Firm Rangers rivals (W7 D2), winning each of their last three in a row.

The Rangers have won two of Old Firm's last four derbies in the Scottish Premier League (L2), as many as they had in their previous 16 league games with Celtic beforehand (W2 D3 L11).

Under Steven Gerrard, the Rangers have lost more times to Celtic in all competitions (four) than any other opponent, already suffering two losses only in 2019-20 (0-2 in the league in September, 0-1 in the Final Cup League this month).

Neil Lennon has won each of his last four Old Firm derbies at home by Celtic in the league by an aggregate score of 9-1 since the Rangers' last victory at Celtic Park in the top category with Walter Smith in October of 2010.

Celtic have won each of their last 11 Scottish Premier League games, while scoring at least twice each time; Since the Scottish Premier League began in 1998, no team has won 12 in a row in the competition and has scored twice in each victory.

The Rangers have lost only one of their 19 away games in all competitions in the 2019-20 season so far (W12 D6) and are undefeated in nine on the road (W5 D4) since the 1-2 defeat at Young Boys in the Europa League. in October.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic has been directly involved in seven goals in seven appearances in the Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premier League, scoring five and helping two. In fact, the Frenchman has three goals and two assists in three of those games played at Celtic Park.

The Celts are the only opponent against whom Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has faced, but has not yet scored in the Scottish Premier League. He tried 17 shots (six on target) in nine league appearances and 554 minutes of play against the Hoops without finding the net. In fact, the Colombian also fired in nine shots (six in the target) against Celtic in the last Rangers encounter with them in the final of the League Cup without scoring.