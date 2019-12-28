Premier League Wrap: Saints edge Gloucester, wins for Bath and Worcester | Rugby Union News





Cobus Reinach seeks to break for Saints

Gloucester beat Northampton despite a Louis Rees-Zammit hat-trick while Bath edge Sale and Worcester beat London Irish.

Northampton 33-26 Gloucester

Louis Rees-Zammit scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; for Gloucester, but they had to settle for two extra points in their 33-26 loss at Northampton Saints.

Rees-Zammit threatened to establish an impressive late comeback, but Northampton remained nervous and the late penalty of Piers Francis put the stamp of success at home in Franklin's Gardens.

Louis Rees-Zammit scores one of three attempts for Gloucester

Northampton recovered from an initial Rees-Zammit score and climbed 13-7 to the break thanks to Mike Haywood's attempt and eight points since the start of Dan Biggar.

Biggar was injured at the break, but his team took control when the man of the game, Cobus Reinach, recorded a double.

Gloucester refused to go silent, and two more attempts by Rees-Zammit, as well as one by Chris Harris, kept them alive.

However, Northampton watched the game late to make sure his unbeaten record in the Premier League remained intact.

Bathroom 16-14 Sale

Priestland's penalty wins for Bath

Bath resisted an impressive Sale fight to win 16-14 in a thriller in The Rec.

The home team took the lead at halftime thanks to two penalties from Rhys Priestland, which was in the middle of the flight, and entered a 13-0 lead when center Jonathan Joseph scored a try that Priestland converted.

But the attempts of prostitute Akker van der Merwe and wing Byron McGuigan, both converted by midfielder Robert Du Preez, sent Sale to the front before a final penalty from Priestland won him for the home team.

Worcester 20-6 Irish London

Duncan Weir scores for the Warriors

Half of Worcester's fly, Duncan Weir, scored 13 points when the Warriors collected four valuable points from the Gallagher Premier against the 14-man Londoner.

Weir was at the receiving end of a tack at the head of Motu Matu & # 39; u, who won the hooker a red card after only 34 minutes and left his side to play the entire second half, a short man for the second League match. in a row

Motu Matu & # 39; u shows red after a dangerous entry

Pillar Ollie Hoskins was the offender in Bristol earlier this month when Irish got a tie 27-27, but they couldn't repeat that remarkable feat on Saturday.

Weir scored a try for Worcester and threw two penalties and one conversion. Jono Lance was the other Warriors scorer with an attempt and conversion, while Stephen Myler responded with two penalties for visitors.