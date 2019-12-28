Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley took their baby in a Mexico Vacay: see the photos and videos

Porsha Williams is living her best life these days along with her baby PJ and Dennis McKinley. They went on vacation to Mexico, and Porsha has been flooding her social media account with several images of her trip.

Someone commented: ‘Yall stopped singing to me,quot; Main Line, Main Line … Can I talk to PJ on the main line? "One headed to the studio and recorded that. Create a line of baby toy phones or something like that. Frfr.

A follower posted this: ‘Porsha, it looks like she's ready to swim alone. If you start early with her, she could become a professional swimmer and compete. "

Someone else said: & # 39; Where are everyone in Porsha? Be careful and careful out there on those roads and its surroundings have fun and enjoy your vacation and family getaway & # 39 ;, and a fan wrote: & # 39; When he looked at his father … "like you better dance too.

Another commentator wrote: "Why does she keep looking at her father,quot; how to keep singing and not stop "" and another fan published: "Happy holidays! And new year !!! You can all do it! I wish you all an intact family! "

Someone else said: "Porsha, wishing you and your beautiful baby the best because you deserve nothing less."

Another of Porsha's diehard fans wrote: "Now that a family blessed by God is supposed to be Yassssss Happy New Year for the McKinley family and can continue with you all."

In other news, just before this vacation, the proud mother has flooded her social media account with several photos and videos this Christmas.

Some of the most impressive images are those that show her girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley's first tooth coming out, and the clip that shows the girl meeting Santa Claus.



