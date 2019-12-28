Police called after Tina Turner's mural was disfigured in North Carolina

%MINIFYHTMLde9d94a436868bd0bd4464484fa3bdbb9% %MINIFYHTMLde9d94a436868bd0bd4464484fa3bdbb10%

A work of art with spray paint in honor of the legendary singer in North Carolina based on her character in the movie & # 39; Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome & # 39; It has been ruined.

A mural in honor of the pop star Tina Turner Outside a record store in North Carolina has been disfigured with a red swastika.

Owner of Static Age Records in downtown Asheville, Jesse McSwain told The Citizen Times that someone disconnected from the store covered the mural of "The Best" on a black sheet before he could address the situation.

Employees reportedly called the police and the Southern Poverty Law Center, and McSwain insisted that his shop is "a safe and inclusive space" and that "hate speech will take him out the door."

The record store is known for using its drop-down store to honor music legends, including Screamin & # 39; Jay Hawkins, Lemmy since MotorheadY Lou reed.

Turner's mural was based on his character in the movie "Mad Max beyond Thunderdome".