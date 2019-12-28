Police and protesters collide in Hong Kong's mall | News

%MINIFYHTML57a1218b1680632d1babd9a1140e47fc9% %MINIFYHTML57a1218b1680632d1babd9a1140e47fc10%

Police and protesters clashed at a shopping center in Hong Kong on Saturday, where the latter demanded that merchants from mainland China leave the territory in a new weekend of tensions against the government.

The protest in Sheung Shui, near the Hong Kong border with mainland China, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.

Plus:

About 100 protesters marched through the mall shouting: "Free Hong Kong!" and "Come back to the continent!"

%MINIFYHTML57a1218b1680632d1babd9a1140e47fc11% %MINIFYHTML57a1218b1680632d1babd9a1140e47fc12%

Some buyers argued with the police in olive uniforms and helmets that blocked the catwalks in the mall.

Police in civilian clothes with sticks approached and handcuffed some protesters. An officer used pepper spray against protesters and reporters.

RTHK government broadcaster reported that 14 people were arrested.

"This protest is taking place in the northern district near mainland China, targeting merchants in mainland China," said Florence Looi of Al Jazeera, reporting from Hong Kong. "The idea is to cause a disruption to mainland Chinese who practice parallel trade (in Hong Kong)."

Parallel commerce, Looi added, had been a controversial issue for years, where merchants from Mainland china Buy bulk products and resell them in mainland China for big profits.

Hong Kong residents have criticized the practice, which they say raises prices and causes a shortage of items, including daily necessities in the semi-autonomous region, he added.

Endless Protests

Protests that began in June against a proposed extradition law have been extended to include demands for more democracy and other complaints.

The proposed law was withdrawn, but protesters want the resignation of the leader of the territory, Carrie Lam, and other changes.

Protesters complain that Beijing and the Lam government are eroding autonomy and Western-style civil liberties promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.

On Saturday, some merchants at Sheung Shui Mall wrapped orange tape around the kiosks or closed security doors in stores, but most of the companies went ahead normally.

Sheung Shui was the place of clashes between police and protesters in June.

Earlier this week, protesters broke windows in commercial areas during the Christmas holidays. Some fought with the police.

A total of 336 people, some as young as 12, were arrested Monday through Thursday, according to police. That brought the total number of people arrested during six months of protests to almost 7,000.