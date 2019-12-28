Peter Wright entered the quarterfinals of the World Darts Championship | Darts news

Peter Wright overcomes the disease on stage to win; Gerwyn Price wins ugly while Glen Durrant takes derby day honors





Peter Wright shook a dizziness on stage to survive a furious fight by Jeffrey de Zwaan and reach the quarterfinals of the World Darts Championship along with Gerwyn Price and Glen Durrant on Saturday night.

Wright admitted that he was "walking like a zombie,quot; after winning a tiebreaker to claim an exciting 4-3 victory and move on to the quarterfinals.

Price reached the last eight at Alexandra Palace for the first time in his career despite a below-average performance against Simon Whitlock.

The Tyne-Tees derby followed the path of Glen Durrant when the three-time BDO champion fired his rival and good friend Chris Dobey in a tungsten fight.

Snakey stumbles on De Zwaan

Wright held on to defeat De Zwaan and reach the quarterfinals

Wright crushed any hope that De Zwaan had progress with a tense victory to organize a meeting with & # 39; Cool Hand & # 39; Luke Humphries

Wright entered the game with another change of darts, but did not seem to affect his initial ability on the board, since two legs of 15 darts gave him the advantage before the Dutch quickly leveled to send the opener to a decisive leg. However, & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; He wrapped it, thanks to a payment and shipping of 72.

Some precision darts were thrown by both players, but a spectacular shot of 149 of the sown seed Wright gave him a break in the second set before sealing it with double eight. The 2014 finalist was already marking his superiority over his opponent and it was not long before the third set passed.

A & # 39; Baby Fish & # 39; 130 Scottish Wright handed him an immediate breakthrough in set four, but former World Matchplay semifinalist De Zwaan then mounted an epic fight, first winning three legs in the jog to get on the board.

He won the next two of set five to do it five in a row before Wright kept the shot. However, & # 39; The Black Cobra & # 39; He reached the top to put the 3-2. A final quarter of more than a ton of Wright's game, a 122, prepared a decisive stretch in the sixth set, but the Dutch ace kept the shot to restore parity and send the competition to an unlikely final set.

With 2-2, the game entered a tiebreaker situation. Wright missed a dart on the target in the eighth leg, but landed the double eight again and tripped over the line.

The ice man shakes Whitlock

Gerwyn Price shook Simon Whitlock to pass

One of the favorites for the title, Price won a routine victory over the 2010 finalist Whitlock.

Whitlock paid the price of three lost darts for the set in the decisive stretch of the initial set when the two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion, Price, snatched it in the double 10.

Price then found his rank and completed the second set with a brilliant 108 checkout before Whitlock took advantage of the Welsh wastage around the outer ring to sweep the third set.

Price, third ranked, reversed the trend of establishing its two-set mattress with a modest average of 92.75, but & # 39; The Wizard & # 39; It was not going to disappear and closed the gap at 3-2 thanks to a clean sweep.

But Price avoided the hassle by opening the sixth set with a payment of 112 before setting tops and doubling 12 to seal a release date with Glen Durrant on Sunday night.

Duzza takes derby day honors

It's been 1451 days since Glen Durrant lost a darts game of the world championship

Durrant faced the conqueror Dobey of Fallon Sherrock in the long-awaited derby Tyne-Tees and the Newcastle player quickly began sending an early message.

But Dobey lost his focus in the second set to give Duzza an opening he wasn't going to give up while leveling things up before the Middlesbrough pitcher fought 2-0 down to win three legs in the rebound and move 2-1 above .

The fourth set went very far and it was Durrant who managed a 109 checkout to extend his advantage. & # 39; Hollywood & # 39; he secured the fifth set to keep his hopes alive before an 11-dart leg sent the crash to a decisive set.

Durrant, who is the current holder of the BDO men's title, kept his hopes of becoming the undisputed champion of the world alive at the end of the game with an amazing 146 pay to win 4-3.

Sunday, December 29 Afternoon session (1230 GMT) Nathan Aspinall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh (QF) Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright (QF) Afternoon session (1900 GMT) Michael van Gerwen vs Darius Labanauskas (QF) Glen Durrant vs Gerwyn Price (QF)

