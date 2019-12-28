Pep Guardiola reiterates that Manchester City will not sign players in January | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLac0536f4b731fde38a9dacc7090c613c9% %MINIFYHTMLac0536f4b731fde38a9dacc7090c613c10%

The head of Manchester City also 'wait' that Joao Cancelo remain in the club in January





Guardiola's City fell 14 points behind Liverpool on Friday

The head of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has reiterated that the club will not make any signings in the January transfer window.

The City is 14 points behind Premier League leader Liverpool and is still third behind Leicester after his 3-2 loss to Wolves on Friday.

The injuries in the central half and the absence of Fernandinho in the center of the field have affected the defense of the title of the defending champions, but when asked if the City would sign any player in the January window, Guardiola repeated assertively, " nerd,quot;.

In spite of his statement, Sky Sports News He understands that City has shown interest in a January deal for Nathan Ake of Bournemouth, despite a contractual clause that apparently puts Chelsea in pole position to take him back to the Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo has not been able to displace Kyle Walker as the right-back right-back of the City, since he joined Juventus during the summer.

Joao Cancelo has only made six appearances in the Premier League this season

The 25-year-old has only made 12 appearances under Guardiola, with only six of them coming to the Premier League.

Journalistic reports have linked the Portuguese defender with a transfer in January to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and a return to his former club Valencia, but Guardiola says he expects him to remain in the City.

"I hope so, I think so," Pep replied when asked if he thought he would be in the City beyond the next transfer window.

