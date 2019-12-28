PDC Darts: Nathan Aspinall sets his sizes in the biggest darts prizes after another race for the World Championship | Darts news

Aspinall: "I'm hungry for titles, I want to be the number one in the world. I want what Michael has,quot;

















1:53



After beating world champion Gary Anderson twice in Ally Pally, Nathan Aspinall said it was the biggest victory of his career.

Seven of the top 10 in the world have fallen from the Word Darts Championship, but the man that most experts are tipping to become the last to enter the highest levels of the game is still standing, for the second consecutive year.

Nathan Aspinall eliminated one of the darts' alpha dogs on Friday, knocking out world champion Gary Anderson twice with a 4-2 victory that further marked The Asp's claim that he's not only here to invent the numbers.

Anderson has not retired at this stage of the tournament since his departure from the third round in 2014. And Aspinall joins a fairly exclusive club since only Raymond van Barneveld, Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor have defeated The Flying Scotsman since 2013 .

Sunday, December 29: quarter-finals game order Afternoon session (1230 GMT) Nathan Aspinall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright Afternoon session (1900 GMT) Michael van Gerwen vs Darius Labanauskas Glen Durrant vs. Price / Whitlock

While the brilliant Scotsman may not be the battle-hardened champion and tested in a game a couple of years ago, he did not lose in Aspinall, 29, what he had achieved.

"It was a massive victory for me. It was probably one of the biggest victories of my career," Aspinall said clearly delighted to the media later.

"Gary is a phenomenal dart player, a great guy and to beat him on the World Championship stage, I'm absolutely crazy."

Twice world champion Gary Anderson has not been eliminated before the quarterfinals since 2014

"It's the biggest name I've defeated on television and I think that's why it meant a lot to me."

"It was a routine, it was a battle, I could have fallen 2-0, but for me personally, that victory was huge and I am very proud to have composed at the end and I won the double winner." "

12 months ago, Aspinall was a virtual stranger whose career in the semifinal saved his Tour card. It is a well told story as Aspinall has won a major first title with the United Kingdom Open, a World Series crown in Las Vegas and a tenth place promotion in the provisional world ranking.

Aspinall has nothing to prove, much less for himself, but there is a hunger and a fierce determination that underpins everything he does in the night.

Aspinall will be among the top 10 in the world when the rankings are updated at the end of the tournament

"It was a difficult period for me (recovering his Tour Card). I think that is one of my strongest attributes: mentally I am really strong. I don't think there is anyone in the world of darts that is as strong mentally as I am.

"I had nothing 12 months ago and the way I fought to change my life and that of my family: I didn't let things bother me, I didn't let players, experts or people who discourage me bother me and once Again, I think I've shown everyone that I'm pretty good. "

"I said it all year. I didn't want to be a one-hit wonder. I didn't want people to say & # 39; Nathan had a good race because the draw was opened & # 39; this year the draw hasn't opened Danny Baggish – for me personally one of the two best international qualifiers Krzysztof Ratajski – multiple winner of the PDC event Gary Anderson – now Dimitri.

And so, a year later he is back in the last eight and another stellar turn for Aspinall. A victory against Van den Bergh in his match that opens quarter-final day at Ally Pally on Sunday would see him until the eighth and a semifinal with Michael van Gerwen or Darius Labanauskas.

"I said it when I was in Las Vegas. Every tournament I play in I want to win. I'm hungry for titles, I want to be number one in the world. I want what Michael has."

As around him, without counting the best of the game, he hesitates, Aspinall stands tall. Anderson's victory felt like a historic moment, another victory will see him match last year's effort, and the final test can wait and Michael van Gerwen is emerging as a semifinal opponent.

We know that The Asp will not go back; He has not done so at any time, in fact, he has overcome all the challenges, and overthrowing MvG remains the ultimate goal and the brilliant Dutchman is very aware of the Asp threat.

Michaell van Gerwen is a possible semifinal opponent for Aspinall

"I was practicing with Michael (van Gerwen) before the game and for him asking me to practice with him is surreal for me."

"He must qualify me because he wouldn't want to practice with anyone before playing, so he must think I'm a good player and I think they see how much I love him."

"I think I'm as good as Michael, I think I'm as good as Gezzy. Consistently? Maybe not yet, but I will be. Self-confidence, dedication, family support, I'll get there."

