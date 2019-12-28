PDC Darts: Dimitri Van den Bergh defeats Adrian Lewis to reserve quarterfinals of Nathan Aspinall | Darts news

Darius Labanauskas and Luke Humphries also appear as the last eight take shape





Dimitri Van den Bergh reached the quarterfinals of the World Darts Championship

Dimitri Van den Bergh defended himself 3-1 to beat champion Adrian Lewis twice and reach the quarterfinals of the World Darts Championship.

With the fairy tale of Fallon Sherrock now over, the afternoon session in North London threw three more intriguing stories while two world youth champions and an innovative Lithuanian ensured that the tournament continued to captivate.

Nicknamed the Dreammaker and famous for his dance moves at the end of his walk, things seemed to get sour for Van den Bergh, as Lewis managed to start quickly for the first time.

But faced with a two-set deficit, Van den Bergh sought the best and managed to make his way between the last eight for the second time in three years, where on Sunday he expects an appointment with the 12th seed Nathan Aspinall.

World darts championship: results of the fourth round on Saturday Steve Beaton vs Darius Labanauskas Kim Huybrechts vs Luke Humphries Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Adrian Lewis

Roles are reversed when Jackpot's triple dream fades

Lewis has enjoyed a few barren years, but he hoped that the return to Alexandra Palace, where he reached three finals, would lead him to something like his best form, and the first signs were promising.

Having had to catch up during his first two games, Lewis hit the front early against the two-time world youth champion Van den Bergh, shooting a 123 final and a 10-dart leg on his way to a 2- lead. 0 early. .

Van den Bergh, a quarter-finalist who fell to Rob Cross in 2018, halted the rot to claim the third set when his opponent began to falter, and while Lewis maintained his two-set advantage by claiming a nervous room, he proved to be the catalyst so that the Creator of dreams fight from the edge.

After recovering by claiming the fifth set, Van den Bergh produced a spectacular dart game with an average of 107 on his way to the sixth set and a level contest where Van den Bergh was the calm personified to claim a memorable victory, before Leaving your emotions spill in your post-match interview.

World Darts Championship: order of play for the quarterfinals on Sunday Late Nathan Aspinall vs Van den Bergh / Lewis Huybrechts / Humphries vs Wright / De Zwaan from 12.30 p.m. Sky Sports Darts Night Michael van Gerwen vs Beaton / Labanauskas Durrant / Dobey vs Price / Whitlock from 7pm Sky Sports Darts

Humphries is still on its way for double

Luke Humphries won the youth world title last month and produced a clinical exhibition to end the hopes of Kim Huybrechts. who sent 2018 champion Rob Cross to pack earlier in the tournament.

& # 39; Cool Hand & # 39; it was a quarter of a surprise finalist last year before falling short of the eventual runner-up Michael Smith; and once again, the big stage proved to be his inspiration, since he matched that feat with a 4-1 victory.

Huybrechts had claimed the opening stanza, before a change of board caused a change in fortune. Humphries began to go through the gears, first leveling and then taking a 2-1 lead. The game turned at a crucial moment in the fifth decisive stage of the third when Huybrechts of Belgium, who was left with 83, rejected a dart on the target to claim the leg.

It was expensive as Humphries pulled 146 and continued thanks to a pair of highs 19 and a double 16 without nerves to claim the set.

Huybrechts claimed only one of the following seven legs when Humphries reached the finish line and an appointment with Peter Wright or Jeffrey de Zwaan; keeping alive the hopes of becoming the first man to have the youth world title and the world championship.

Next MVG for Lucky D when Beaton is defeated

The 1996 BDO world champion Steve Beaton saw his hopes for a first quarterfinal of the PDC World Championship ruined by Darius Labanauskas, who became the first Lithuanian to reach the last eight of the tournament with a 4-2 victory.

Beaton was playing to catch up to see Labanauskas, a former BDO World Championship finalist, claiming the first and third sets, but any hope of a resurgence of the Adonis Tan was frustrated while hesitating in the final stretch.

That was not the case with Lucky D, who knocked out Raymond van Barneveld last year and got into the top 64 in the world at the end of his career until the last 16, but now they are the last eight and Michael van Gerwen for the 43 -age.

