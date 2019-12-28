Paul Pogba wasn't ready to be in the Man Utd squad, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

Paul Pogba entered as a substitute in the previous two games, but was not in the Burnley team







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba "was not ready,quot; to be included in the Manchester United team for the trip to Burnley after a long absence due to injury.

The Frenchman entered as a substitute for the second half in the defeat of Watford on December 22 and the victory over Newcastle on boxing day, but was completely out of the team by the 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Solskjaer did not confirm if Pogba had an injury, instead he said he had a reaction during the match against Newcastle and did not feel prepared.

"He has been away for a long time, and he didn't feel well, he reacted to that (against Newcastle), so we will have to take our time and prepare it for next time."

"I wasn't ready today because he really hasn't done too many games, and he has had two in three days or whatever, two performances. So he probably needed another day of recovery."

"When you've been away for so long, it will always take time before you're 100 percent. Today I thought Fred and Nemanja (Matic) played really well."

"And, of course, we have two real players. I don't think many of you think three or four months ago that Fred will be one of the best players in Burnley, in Turf Moor. But he was excellent."

Manchester United rose to fifth place with the victory, to a point of the first four, and obtained its first clean sheet in 15 Premier League games.

Solskjaer feels that his team is improving, having won four of the last six, and wants an undefeated race to increase his hopes for qualifying the Champions League.

"We are improving, we are improving. It's just that we have had too many draws from the beginning, and that puts us in the position we are in."

"We have only lost once a month, that is, if you spend a month between each time you lose, that is not so bad for a team that is learning and developing."

"I hope we can spend two months between defeats soon. But we are learning, I think tonight's victory was a big step forward anyway."

"If you have a clean sheet, you always have the opportunity to win a game, and of course it has been a while, and for the last four and for David de Gea, especially, it has been a great night."

"I only had one rescue to make, and that is also a testament to the performance we have done."

McTominay leaves for & # 39; three or four weeks & # 39;

Regarding the absence of Scott McTominay, Solskjaer estimated that the midfielder will need about three or four weeks to recover from his knee injury.

"The next two weeks, I don't think we'll see it, it will be more than that," said the Norwegian.

"But he's always shown before if you give him three weeks, he's back in two, but I don't know if it's three or four weeks. It could be something like that."

