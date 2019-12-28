Ohio State vs. Clemson live score, updates, highlights of the 2019 American football semifinals

The first semifinal of the college football qualifier quickly got out of control, so I hope that the cup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson has a bit more drama.

The No. 1 LSU crushed No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 earlier on Saturday, making a statement and securing a place in the national championship. Now, the Buckeyes and the Tigers fight at the Fiesta Bowl for the chance to go against Joe Burrow and the offended LSU.

Clemson (13-0) entered the season in the number 1 spot, but some initial scares and a generally unimpressive schedule caused the defending national champions to fall to number 3 in the Playoffs ranking despite being undefeated. Directed by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the offense averages 547.7 yards per game, which is a great production when combined with the nation's top-ranked defense (10.6 points and 244.7 yards allowed per game).

If Ohio State (13-0) had defeated Wisconsin more convincingly in the Big Ten championship game, the Buckeyes could have been the No. 1 seed in the Playoffs. The opponents of the conference were overcome by an absurd margin of 436-116 in the regular season, with a passing race led by Heisman Chase Young finalist and a balanced offensive backed by another Heisman finalist, Justin Fields.

Who has the opportunity to test against LSU will be decided on Saturday in Arizona? Follow while Sporting News tracks live score updates and highlights of the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Clemson:

Ohio State score vs. Clemson

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Clemson 0 0 – – – 0 0 Ohio State 0 0 – – – 0 0

Ohio State vs. Clemson live updates, the highlights of the CFP semifinal game

8:25 p.m. With the help of a crazy capture of Garrett Wilson, Ohio State is within the 10-yard line.

8:21 p.m. Ohio State starts with the ball after a touchback.