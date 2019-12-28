Norwich 2 – 2 Tottenham

Report and highlights while the Spurs gather to redeem points after the defensive horror show



















2:54



FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Norwich's draw with the Spurs in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Norwich's draw with the Spurs in the Premier League

Harry Kane's late penalty rescued a 2-2 draw for Tottenham after a defensive performance full of errors seemed to have given Norwich's victory at Carrow Road.

Norwich seemed ready to add the Spurs to his Premier League scalp list when Serge Aurier's goal restored his advantage after Christian Eriksen's exquisite free kick canceled Mario Vrancic's first half-shot.

But Kane rescued the Spurs with nine minutes to spare, marking his 200th appearance in the Premier League by clinically dispatching a penalty he had won.

Norwich swallowed a bitter pill after the narrowest of the offside decisions denied Teemu Pukki what appeared to be a perfectly legal second goal before VAR was consulted.

The point raises the Spurs to fifth place in the Premier League, two points behind Chelsea, which ranks fourth, after having played one more game, while Norwich remains rooted at the foot of the table, six points Insurance.

Norwich Krul (6), Zimmermann (5), Hanley (6), Lewis (6), Tettey (6), Vranic (7), Buendia (6), Stiepermann (7), Hernandez (6), Pukki (7). Subs: Cantwell (5), Trybull (5), McLean (5). Chelsea: Gazzaniga (5), Aurier (4), Vertonghen (5), Alderweireld (4), Foyth (5), Ndombele (5), Lo Celso (5), Eriksen (7), Alli (6), Sessegnon (5) Kane (6). Subs: Sánchez (5), Lamela (5), Moura (5). Party man: Christian Eriksen

How Captain Kane rescued the Spurs

Harry Kane celebrates the second goal of the Spurs

Norwich has reserved his best performances for Carrow Road during a high-flying test campaign, and the Spurs' visit was no different, since the Canary Islands exerted their expansive play on visitors.

The return of Jamal Lewis shot wide in eight minutes and that was a sign of things to come. Two minutes later, a collision between Spurs midfielders Tanguy Ndombele and Christian Eriksen gave away possession of Norwich and Marco Stiepermann entered without opposition in the area where a rescue of Paulo Gazzaniga denied the hosts the first game.

Daniel Farke made four changes after Norwich's defeat at Aston Villa, recalling Jamal Lewis, Mario Vrancic, Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernández.

Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Christian Eriksen and Juan Foyth returned when José Mourinho made four changes after the Spurs' 2-1 victory at Boxing Day over Brighton.

Ndombele tried to atone for almost giving Norwich the advantage by loading a midway clearance. The blockade released Harry Kane at the counter and left the ball in the path of Dele Alli, but the fit attacker opened the first opening of the Spurs.

The Spurs seemed to have found their rhythm when Toby Alderweireld's long ball freed Kane in the quarter hour, Tim Krul denied him a goal in his 200th appearance in the Premier League, but the opportunities kept coming for visitors, with Ryan Sessegnon prevented from converting Eriksen's reduction by a Max Aarons block to save goals.

Mario Vrancic celebrates after scoring Norwich's first game against the Spurs

But just when it seemed that Tottenham had settled, Norwich hit. Juan Foyth was overtaken in the center of the field and Vrancic entered the Spurs area, where his low shot moved away from Gazzaniga in the lower left corner.

Norwich seemed to have doubled his advantage in 33 minutes when Pukki arrived home after Vrancic's brilliant pass, but the Canary Islands were denied one of the most marginal VAR offside calls seen since the introduction of technology.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki had his goal ruled out by another tight decision out of play

The songs of & # 39; It's no longer football & # 39; and & # 39; You are not in a position to arbitrate & # 39; emanated from the unhappy faithful of Carrow Road, and their burning sense of injustice worsened 10 minutes after the restart when the Spurs leveled off.

Lewis was penalized for blocking Lucas Moura's ball with his arm just when he seemed to have released Kane in the goal and, from the resulting free kick, Eriksen hit the equalizer in the upper corner past Krul.

The Spurs thought they had completed the change three minutes later when Alli picked up Giovani Lo Celso's pass and shot Krul, but the effort was ruled out of play.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a goal to put the 1-1

The insult was added to the injury shortly after, when Norwich regained leadership in strange circumstances. Pukki's dart behind caused panic in the defense of the Spurs and Alderweireld deflected the ball out of Aurier and put it at the bottom of his own net.

Aurier's unfortunate goal caused the Spurs to return to the starting point, but they received a route back to the game nine minutes later, when Zimmermann awkwardly brought Kane to the ground in the area, and the former Norwich lender took the opportunity to match from 12 yards.

The Spurs could have won it late when the immersion blow of substitute Erik Lamela saved Krul's fingertips, but the Canary Islands held on to a point that seemed worthy of three.

Whats Next?

Spurs travel to Southampton on New Year's Day at 3 p.m. before Norwich entertains Crystal Palace at 5:30 p.m.