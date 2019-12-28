North Korea's Kim summons party plenary as deadline approaches | North Korea News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called a meeting of senior officials of the ruling party, before the end-of-year deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to change its stance on stalled nuclear talks, state media reported Sunday.

The plenary session, which opened on Saturday, follows widespread speculation that North Korea is preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Plus:

Kim, who is president of the ruling Korean Workers Party (WPK), chaired the first day of the party meeting to "discuss important issues that arise … in the construction of the state and national defense ", The official Central Korean News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The immediate orientation of the WPK struggle and the state and important political issues for a new victory in our revolution in the current situation were mentioned as agendas of the plenary meeting," he added.

KCNA did not provide further details of the meeting, but said it would continue.

Stagnant nuclear conversations

The plenary session of the party comes a week after Pyongyang held a high-level meeting of the armed forces to discuss the country's increased military capacity.

The plenary meeting will be held days before the deadline imposed by North Korea for the United States to make concessions as a way to resume stalled nuclear talks (KCNA through Reuters)

Talks about the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula have stagnated to a large extent since the second summit between Kim and the president of the United States, Donald Trump, collapsed in Hanoi earlier this year.

North Korea cancels nuclear talks with the United States in Sweden

Pyongyang has repeatedly asked Washington to meet its end-of-year deadline and offer a new initiative to resolve its differences over the North nuclear weapons program.

He warned Washington earlier this month that failure to meet Pyongyang's expectations could result in an unwanted "Christmas gift."

Pyongyang has conducted a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a series of gun launches in recent weeks, some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others.

North Korea is prohibited from performing such tests under UN sanctions.

In response to the North's warning, US President Donald Trump said last week that the United States was ready to face any "surprise,quot; from North Korea.

"Everyone has surprises for me, but let's see what happens. I handle them as they go."