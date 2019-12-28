Nikola Jokic says Denver Nuggets must strive to be consistent | NBA News

Nikola Jokic said the Denver Nuggets should strive to be consistent to improve last year's race to the Conference semifinals this year's postseason.

Speaking before the Nuggets clash in the Primetime NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, a game you can watch for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Saturday at 10 pm, Jokic said: " We are young, but we have a couple of older boys that keep us together. If we continue to play like this, we can get very far in the playoffs.

"I don't like looking too much into the future. Winning the next game, winning the next game, that will help us a lot."

"You must be consistent. Every game is important to you and your team. A victory in November is as important as a victory in May. We have to keep pressing each other."

Jokic believes that the experience that the Nuggets acquired in the 2018-19 playoffs has been beneficial for the team. Denver beat the San Antonio Spurs 4-3 in the first round of the postseason before falling to the Portland Trail Blazers in the seventh decisive game in the Western Conference semifinals.















Check out the best of Nikola Jokic's creative and imaginative creation for the Denver Nuggets



"We are simply growing, we are growing as a group," Jokic said. "The experience is really enjoyable just because we won a seventh game and lost a seventh game playing at a really high level. For me personally, I played really well. Playing against teams seven times, and winning and losing the most important games, meant a lot for this young team. "

Denver has a great list, but Jokic remains critical to his hopes of going even further in the playoffs this season, according to Nuggets development coach Ognjen Stojakovic.

"Jokic is special because his skill level is incredible, his feeling for the game, his IQ of basketball and others. But also his personality is part of who he is (as a player). The combination of those two things makes him unique and special, "he said.

"Nikola is an amazing person and one of the best players in the world. It is (all) hard and very professional work. Add to that your talent and continuity. It makes us better."

