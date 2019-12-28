NFL: What was the best touchdown of 2019? The | NFL news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

2:14

Check out six of the best touchdowns of 2019 in the NFL! Which was your favorite?

As the year comes to an end, we want you to choose your best touchdown of 2019!

We have chosen six of the best races, passes and catches that led to touchdowns this year, all outstanding efforts.

Lamar JacksonThe MVP-level campaign can be summed up in his fascinating 47-yard run against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season. Was it the best TD of the year?

At Wembley Stadium, the Bengals were the victims again, as a Rams trick play led to a 65-yard score for Cooper kuppwhile the tight end of Washington Vernon Davis He embarrassed the Eagles defense with a 48-yard jump to catch and run in the first week.

In Seattle, Tyler Lockett somehow, somehow, he managed to hit both feet on the grass for an amazing dive catch from 12 yards, and Deshaun Watson He came up with a miracle against the Raiders. After putting a boot on his face, he managed to recover and launch a nine-yard touchdown to Darren Fells.

Finally how are you Aaron RodgersPedal back, fall Jamaal Williams against the bosses? He was more than 10 yards behind the scrimmage line before throwing a perfect spiral to the back of the end zone.

Vote for your favorite below!

The regular NFL season concludes this Sunday with three live games in Sky Sports Action starting at 5 p.m.

Tune in to see Patriots in Dolphins (6pm), Eagles at Giants (9.25pm) and 49ers in Seahawks (1.20am).

