NFL Black Monday: What main coaches are in the hot seat before week 17? The | NFL news

Freddie Kitchens was named head coach of the Cleveland Browns on January 12, 2019

Black Monday is approaching in the NFL, so what head coaches could prepare to pack after week 17?

The first day after the last Sunday of the regular NFL season is notoriously called & # 39; Black Monday & # 39; in light of the elimination of several coaches and general matches or leaving their positions in the league.

It is expected that this year will not be different since several figures enter Week 17 knowing that it is likely to be the last at work, since two already left at the beginning of the year in the former head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Ron Rivera, and former Washington Redskins head coach Jay. Grunt

So who are the main candidates to face the ax in 2019?

Freddie Kitchens – Cleveland Browns (6-9)

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was scrutinized for wearing an anti-Pittsburgh Steelers shirt after the hit of Myles Garrett's helmet on Mason Rudolph

The future of the kitchens in Cleveland has been bleak for a while, but it may finally end on Monday, less than a year after being appointed head coach.

His reign has involved misuse and, often, neglect of an offense filled with bright toys, along with the inability to help Field Marshal Baker Mayfield build an encouraging rookie year. A Browns team full of stars is 6-9, third in the AFC North, eliminated from the playoffs, in a losing streak of two games and looking at the end of a decade in which it will have been the only team in the NFL Not having registered a winning season.

Pat Shurmur – New York Giants (4-11)

Pat Shurmur will look for his fifth victory at work when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

He has won a victory led by Eli Manning over the Miami Dolphins and a five touchdown performance by rookie Daniel Jones in the Week 16 victory over the Redskins to lift the spirits inside the New York Giants facilities. Everything had been quite miserable until then.

The first-year head coach, Pat Shurmur, has struggled to inspire with his vocation of play on the offensive side of the ball, with issues that are not helped by the absence of injuries from the main weapons at Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram His efforts have not been helped by a bad year for defensive coordinator James Bettcher, who has had little influence on the improvement of the Giants pass and endured a difficult time integrating a junior high school into his scheme.

Doug Marrone – Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

Doug Marrone took over the Jaguars in 2017

A divided culture has spoiled Doug Marrone's time in Jacksonville, with the presence of the recently fired Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations that has apparently generated a conflict of interest within the organization. Marrone has had to deal with problems outside the field surrounding the staff, in addition to seeing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo move away from the running game that had led the Jaguars to the playoffs two years ago.

Jason Garrett – Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

Jason Garrett is in his ninth season as permanent head coach in Dallas

Garrett could be relying on the Giants to save his job in Dallas on Sunday, as the Cowboys need to beat the Redskins and expect the NFC East leaders that the Eagles lose in New York to reach the playoffs. It could well be that owner Jerry Jones has already made a decision regardless of what happens on Sunday.

The Cowboys should have closed the division title weeks ago, just to see a three-game losing streak threatening their postseason hopes altogether. With the fear of wasting so much talent, Cowboys fans may feel it is time for a change.

Nobody else?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn

Anthony Lynn He is another head coach who may be feeling the heat when the Los Angeles Chargers enter their final game 5-10 in the year. It would be easy to sympathize with Lynn if he was fired, as old quarterback Philip Rivers had problems and the Chargers lost many tight matches.

Zac taylor He has been greeted by a steamy year of debut as head coach of Cincinnati Bengals (1-14), but it seems he will return in 2020 and will probably be accompanied by a new quarterback franchise at Joe Burrow.

The Atlanta Falcons confirmed this week that Dan quinn He would return as head coach in 2020 after helping his team recover from 1-7 to 6-9 thanks to a three-game winning streak that includes a 29-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

