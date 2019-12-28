NeNe Leakes finally shares many photos of the Christmas Eve party at Casa Leakes – Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr were also present

NeNe Leakes shared many photos of her Christmas Eve party that she and her husband, Gregg Leakes, had at home. People have been wondering these days what these two have been doing, and the RHOA star finally decided to update his fans on how his night was.

‘SWIPE: The annual Leakes Christmas Eve party was at Casa Leakes with a whole family, friends, food and good music! I do my best to move quietly these days, so I am very slow with the #happyholidays post, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone asked NeNe: "How do you look in your twenties?" That's crazy! I wish. You look amazing 💖 ’

Another follower sprouted on NeNe and said: G Gurrrl Nene, your gaze has come a long way! Congratulations. & # 39;

One commenter referred to the fact that Lamar Odom and his lady were also there and published this: Feliz Happy for Lamar and his new love! I like your haircut! Happy holidays, baby! 💕 ’

A follower wrote: ‘Happy holidays, my beautiful sister! God bless you! Congratulations on life! Keep shining! Those who hate cannot do anything with you when you have the favor of God! Much love, my little sister in Christ! 😍 ’

Another person criticized Bravo Tv and said: "@nene is the star of the ATL program, she is not worried, if she leaves the program, she has business elsewhere and the very successful businessman @bravotv stops spreading lies, messy @bravoandy,quot;.

A NeNe fan told him the following: ne @neneleakes I think it's good to move in silence. It seems that @bravoandy @bravotv are trying to push you back and dim your light. Every week all the girls mention your name negatively. Andy embarrasses you for repeating an outfit. They didn't show you for 3 episodes so far. If you don't see the writing on the wall. Get your own show. Call @tylerperry and rescued Oprah. Maybe I can find a role for you on television. You can play someone's mom or aunt regularly. "

In other news, just before Christmas, Gregg received the best possible news.

He discovered that he is officially cancer free.



