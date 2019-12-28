Nas leaves a woman in Philadelphia pregnant, expects a third child

Instagram

However, according to a source, the 46-year-old Queens rapper and his alleged future baby mom are not in a position to speak because of DJ Nabs' ex-girlfriend Jessica Santos.

It seems that Nas He is going to give his two children a new brother. It is reported that the 46-year-old rapper is currently waiting for his third child after someone claims to make his cousin pregnant.

According to the source, Nas met the girl when she attended one of her concerts in Philadelphia. The two kept in touch after that, and sparks apparently flew between them. However, that apparently changed after Thanksgiving because of DJ Nabs& # 39; ex girlfriend Jessica Santos. The insider claimed that Jessica "spent Thanksgiving with him and his people and that made her put him on the block list."

It is said that both Nas and her supposed future baby mom have not been talking after the celebration, although she has a good relationship with her eldest son, Destiny Jones.

Nas representatives have not yet responded to the rumors.

Nas has two children of two different women. Share Destiny Jones, 25, with author Carmen Bryan, while Knight Jones, 10, is his son with his ex-wife. Kelis. The former filed for divorce in 2010, but did not reach a custody agreement on their son until March 2018. In that same year, Kelis accused Nas of domestic abuse during his marriage, although Nas later denied claims through a Instagram series of posts.

Following the claims, Nas said he hopes that their relationship will continue to improve. In an interview with the New York Post earlier this year, the Queens rapper explained why he had a hard time dealing with his breakup and said he felt he and his ex-wife could deliver a new sheet and let the past happen .

He said at the time: "I am optimistic that things will improve. Certain things just have to become a better place. But I got love for my ex-wife."