Mikey Johnston of Celtic signs a new five-year agreement | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML04cdefb7bd676b0fe027a434729ae1ae9% %MINIFYHTML04cdefb7bd676b0fe027a434729ae1ae10%





Mikey Johnston went through the Celtic academy and is highly qualified in the club

%MINIFYHTML04cdefb7bd676b0fe027a434729ae1ae11% %MINIFYHTML04cdefb7bd676b0fe027a434729ae1ae12%

Celtic confirmed that Scottish Under-21 forward Mikey Johnston signed a new five-year contract at the club.

A product of the youth academy, Johnston has made 45 appearances in the first team, scoring 11 goals; and the new agreement means that the player will remain in the club until at least the summer of 2025.

The 20-year-old debuted with Celtic in the 4-1 home win over St Johnstone on May 6, 2017, with his first goal in the 3-0 victory at Celtic Park over Motherwell on December 19 a year later

And on the last day of last season, he scored both goals in a 2-1 home victory against Hearts when Neil Lennon's team lifted their eighth straight league title.

This season, Johnston has continued to improve, scoring six goals in 17 outings, including goals in the 3-1 victory in the Champions League over FK Sarajevo and the 3-1 victory in the Europa League over Rennes.

0:23 Neil Lennon says the Celts have identified areas of the team that need improvement and are working on January transfers to fill those positions. Neil Lennon says the Celts have identified areas of the team that need improvement and are working on January transfers to fill those positions.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Talk transfer Then continue at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.