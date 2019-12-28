Mikel Arteta urges Nicolas Pepe to deliver the potential in Arsenal | Soccer news

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on Super Sunday starting at 1 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 2 p.m.

















Mikel Arteta insists that Nicolas Pepe can reach his potential in Arsenal under his leadership if the club record firm is willing to work hard and learn.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has urged Nicolas Pepe, signing for the club's record, to produce consistently to develop his potential.

Pepe has admitted that he has struggled to establish himself in English football since his move of £ 72 million from Lille in the summer, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

Arteta started Pepe as a substitute for the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, his first game in charge, at Boxing Day, but was encouraged by the 24-year-old forward when he performed in the last 10 minutes at Vitality Stadium.

Speaking about the Ivory Coast international, Arteta said: "Obviously, it was a great change for him to come from France."

"He also found a team that at that time was not performing his best. Probably, the environment for him to establish himself was not ideal."

"It's not just about him, we're here to help him.

"If he is willing to learn, to work hard, I am sure he has the potential to be the best, absolutely the best. (Against Bournemouth) he has already demonstrated in two or three actions how good he can be. But he has to be consistent."

Arsenal has won a game of its last 14 games in all competitions and the new Gunners chief, Arteta, recognizes that it will be a challenge to rebuild Pepe's confidence.

Pepe became the club's record signing in the summer, but fought under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery

"The problem with trust is that he only has confidence if he plays or if he trusts the coach if he trains well enough to convince me that I have confidence in him," Arteta added.

"I think it has to be a mix between the two."

Arteta has received praise for helping develop Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane during his time as assistant coach of Manchester City and the Spaniard is determined to create a game structure that will allow players like Pepe to prosper.

"The way we play, the way we approach the game and the things we do on the field will help them," he said.

"We cannot demand that strikers or attacking players generate things."

"They should have the game that holds everything together and reach better positions as many times as possible so they can create as many (goal) situations as we want."