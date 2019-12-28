Mikel Arteta urges Nicolas Pepe to deliver the potential in Arsenal | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on Super Sunday starting at 1 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 2 p.m.

Last update: 12/28/19 6:41 pm









0:47

Mikel Arteta insists that Nicolas Pepe can reach his potential in Arsenal under his leadership if the club record firm is willing to work hard and learn.

Mikel Arteta insists that Nicolas Pepe can reach his potential in Arsenal under his leadership if the club record firm is willing to work hard and learn.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has urged Nicolas Pepe, signing for the club's record, to produce consistently to develop his potential.

Pepe has admitted that he has struggled to establish himself in English football since his move of £ 72 million from Lille in the summer, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

Arteta started Pepe as a substitute for the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, his first game in charge, at Boxing Day, but was encouraged by the 24-year-old forward when he performed in the last 10 minutes at Vitality Stadium.

Nicolas Pepe has scored two Premier League goals this season

Nicolas Pepe has scored two Premier League goals this season

Speaking about the Ivory Coast international, Arteta said: "Obviously, it was a great change for him to come from France."

"He also found a team that at that time was not performing his best. Probably, the environment for him to establish himself was not ideal."

0:47
Mikel Arteta points to an increase in energy throughout the club against London's rival, Chelsea, and a better connection with his fans.

Mikel Arteta points to an increase in energy throughout the club against London's rival, Chelsea, and a better connection with his fans.

"It's not just about him, we're here to help him.

"If he is willing to learn, to work hard, I am sure he has the potential to be the best, absolutely the best. (Against Bournemouth) he has already demonstrated in two or three actions how good he can be. But he has to be consistent."

Arsenal vs Chelsea

December 29, 2019, 1:00 p.m.

Live

Arsenal has won a game of its last 14 games in all competitions and the new Gunners chief, Arteta, recognizes that it will be a challenge to rebuild Pepe's confidence.

3:00
FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Pepe became the club's record signing in the summer, but fought under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Pepe became the club's record signing in the summer, but fought under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery

"The problem with trust is that he only has confidence if he plays or if he trusts the coach if he trains well enough to convince me that I have confidence in him," Arteta added.

"I think it has to be a mix between the two."

0:50
Mikel Arteta praised the attitude of his Arsenal players after they fought to save a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in their first game in charge.

Mikel Arteta praised the attitude of his Arsenal players after they fought to save a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in their first game in charge.

Arteta has received praise for helping develop Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane during his time as assistant coach of Manchester City and the Spaniard is determined to create a game structure that will allow players like Pepe to prosper.

"The way we play, the way we approach the game and the things we do on the field will help them," he said.

"We cannot demand that strikers or attacking players generate things."

"They should have the game that holds everything together and reach better positions as many times as possible so they can create as many (goal) situations as we want."

Three Super 6 rounds in seven days!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the fifth time during the holiday period.

Recent Articles

LeBron James reacts to the critical comments of Kyle Kuzma's coach

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
It would not be a Lakers season without a bit of drama. After the Lakers' loss to the Clippers on Christmas...
Read more

It is said that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson work together on new music: details!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are happy and in love, but that's not all! As a result, their romance has been a great inspiration...
Read more

LSU gives Oklahoma another SEC-style beating in the University football playoff

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The No. 1 LSU played in its first university football semifinal on Saturday. No. 4 Oklahoma played in its third...
Read more

Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Rampage live results, updates, highlights of the full card

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Two MMA legends fight on the 2019 final card when former PRIDE Fedor Emelianenko heavyweight champion meets former UFC light...
Read more

Drake reveals why Rihanna still cares so much

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
As fans of hip-hop culture know, Drake and Rihanna came out intermittently over the years. According to Up News Info, the Toronto native recently...
Read more
©