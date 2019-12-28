Memphis Grizzlies advances by leaps and bounds as the new era begins | NBA News

The era of Grit & # 39; N & # 39; Grind is dead but, thanks to a deep young list run by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke, the Memphis Grizzlies have high hopes for the future.

Success is relative, but it does not need to be absolute to be legitimate.

After a sterile first decade of its existence, the Memphis Grizzlies achieved some success in recent seasons, reaching the playoffs for seven consecutive years between 2010 and 2017.

Along the way, they won four playoff series and made a run to the Western Conference Finals. Since he had never won a postseason series before and routinely finished at the end of his lecture, this stretch became a nice new norm.

Everything ends eventually, or else it would not end. Mike Conley's injury at the beginning of the 2017-18 season was the first big step in what turned out to be a terminal decline of that period in the history of the Grizzlies, affectionately known as Grit & # 39; N & # 39; Grind. Immediately after the successful signing of Chandler Parsons by the free agency that spent all the money available to improve the equipment, plus the inevitable aging of Tony Allen and Zach Randolph, and the wheels got out after that point.

With the exchange of Conley and Marc Gasol in 2019, the era of Grit & # 39; N & # 39; Grind was over.

Image:

Jackson Jr congratulates Morant after Memphis victory over Brooklyn



However, it is a design feature of the NBA that going from the middle of the package (where the last iterations of that team had been) to the bottom provides a better springboard to shoot up and then cover the cracks you could ever do. With this in mind, the consecutive selections of the five best projects in the form of Jackson Jr and Morant in consecutive seasons, along with the incredibly good selection of Clarke in this year's edition as well, gave the Grizzlies great hope for the future and potentially a very rapid change.

It's not just those three, either. The Grizzlies have the second youngest roster in the NBA, just behind the Phoenix Suns, and this number is being artificially dragged up by Andre Iguodala's presence on the bench (still to play for the team, and who can never play for the team), as well as the relative veteran states of Jae Crowder, Jonas Valanciunas and Solomon Hill. Everyone but Valanciunas on that list has contracts that expire, and he could be a realistic candidate to be on the move as well.

















0:19



Rookie Ja Morant scored on a last-second tray to beat the Memphis Grizzlies a 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets



Having an offensive dynamo in the position of owner as Morant, the closest thing to Russell Westbrook from Russell Westbrook, has not yet turned the Grizzlies into a good offensive team. Despite scoring the highest percentage of total points in the paint of any team in the league, they have rarely reached the free throw line and are only average outside the three-point line, key reasons behind their 22 in the league in offensive classification.

The pace is high, as it should be, however, Morant's high turnover numbers, a severe lack of offensive rebounds by anyone other than Valanciunas, Crowder's insistence on firing bridges with a slight sliding of space from the Outside and Dillon Brooks' tendency to attack the edge with closed eyes, combine to undermine the full athleticism in the team that, once taken advantage of, should lead to so many highly efficient offensive possessions.

However, the pieces for an optimistic future are in place. Morant is a whirlwind, one of the best athletes in the base position, a great attacker of the hoop and a genuinely incisive pin.

The uncomfortable launch of Jackson Jr's jump shot does not seem to offer the threat of high-efficiency and high-volume shooting, but with a total of 80 triples already this season at a fraction greater than 40 percent, it seems he already does .

















1:47



Jaren Jackson Jr scored 31 points, but could not prevent the Memphis Grizzlies from falling to the Indiana Pacers.



Clarke's ability to be seemingly always open to immerse everything combined with his own promising outdoor game is a welcome complement. And although the players in his class are generally moving away, Valanciunas still scores many points very efficiently.

Aided by the contributions of the bank by a resurgence of Grayson Allen and the spotted but determined De & # 39; Anthony Melton, in addition to the Brooks volume score, and you can see the growth potential offensively.

However, relative success may still have relative disappointments. And this is what the team as a whole has been on defense.

The ability of Jackson Jr to protect great opponents in space and at the same time being an excellent shot blocker on the edge is a virtue, but, when paired with Valanciunas, who can only do the latter, that flexibility is lost. In theory, Jackson Jr's ability to do this along with Clarke's ability to quell each area of ​​the court should be a dominant match in advance. In practice, they simply do not recover enough.

















0:17



Ja Morant exploded to the brink for an emphatic overturn over Aron Baynes in the Grizzlies' victory over the Suns



The Grizzlies have expressly attempted to add more defensive players in each position. Crowder is reputed to be a junkyard dog, while Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones have been attacked during the past two summers as young veterans in their second contracts, precisely because of their defensive tenacity, good readings and high IQ. Allen is a fighter if he is too small, Melton can play as a ball hawk at the point of attack, Valanciunas at least defends his own small area well, and the length and athleticism of Bruno Caboclo and Josh Jackson (have not yet played for the team) assigned to the G-League throughout the year, but also showing that it is too good for that) offers more potential in this regard.

It is a pity and a disappointment, then, that they have been worse on this end than on the offensive. In addition to clearing defensive rebounds well, something for which Valanciunas is a significant factor and, therefore, something that can become a weakness if moved, the Grizzlies are below average in all defensive facets. They do not force the ball losses, they (particularly Jackson Jr and Brooks) commit too often, do not hinder opposing ball handlers by space and do not force the ball losses.

Given that almost the entire campus has been completed in the last 18 months, and largely in the past 12, the need for greater team cohesion is understandable. Continuity, as we know, leads to defensive success. Without the help of some annoying injuries, particularly that of Morant, the Grizzlies have not yet exhausted their best units for long periods of time. When they do, maybe they will see better results in the non-glamorous extreme.

They are also improving. The Grizzlies have won six of their last 10 games, and although it has been done primarily against opposition to the lottery (in addition to including a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and a performance against the San Antonio Spurs in which they gave up 145 points), only You can beat who you face.

















1:33



Jonas Valanciunas drops 21 points against the Thunder in Oklahoma City



A 12-20 record in the season is not bad. Uncompetitive, no doubt, but not bottoming out. Even without working on all cylinders, there is a level of gross reassuring talent in this team that sees them above the New York Knicks and (usually) Cleveland Cavaliers of this world.

However, if there is going to be a rapid and steep ascent, then the defensive potential must become reality. Jackson Jr will have to love him more on the boards. Morant will have to do faster readings in the defense of pick-and-roll. Less possessions of one step offensively, in turn, will lead to more opportunities to properly establish the defense, and everyone will have to communicate better.

A Morant / Valanciunas match will always be the goal in the pick-and-roll, something difficult to counter, but they all have a defensive end area that they can pick up as individuals, and all areas can be better covered as a team.

However, the need to improve should not lessen the enthusiasm for what might still come. While recent Grizzlies teams were skilled, brave, determined and yet limited in their positive aspect, this current incarnation of the Grizzlies franchise has much to be optimistic about. Even the G-League affiliate, the Hustle, is fun and deep.

















0:11



Ja Morant showed his athleticism and his ability to finish in style while driving down the lane and scored against the Spurs



Both in terms of personnel on the court and the image of the salary limit behind it, Memphis is in a good place, with a very promising central trio unlike what they have had before in the franchise's history.

Despite the innumerable factors behind this, maybe they should be better than they have been defensively so far, but if we are really making holes in what specifically their young players cannot do instead of worrying about their long-term potential As a collective, it must be a good sign.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.