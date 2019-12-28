Meghan Markle and Prince Harry present their charity brand

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
It seems that this royal family wants to continue giving back to the community.
According to a document published on the website of the Intellectual Property Office, Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They have requested to register the name of their charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, as a registered trademark.
Reuters also reports that the trademark application "covers a wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational and charity campaigns."
In addition, the publication states that the Intellectual Property Office said that Prince Harry and Meghan's request was submitted by Sussex Royal, The Foundation Of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in June and published about a week ago, Friday, December 20.
The duke and duchess are not newbies in breaking with the traditional and doing things their own way.
This year, the two established their own foundation by marking the philanthropic vehicle of the Royal Foundation decade that they shared with Prince Harry's older brother. Prince William Y Kate Middleton
For the holidays, it seems that both parents spend much needed time as a small unit in Canada.
In a statement issued by his press secretary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving their followers an update on their trips abroad. The family spokesman revealed: "His Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada."
While the spokesman refuses to reveal to which province the couple took their son Archie HarrisontoThey said the family of three is "enjoying the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."
The two also recently revealed their first Christmas card with their son Archie on December 23.
The Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust shared the card in the form of GIF on Twitter, writing: "Simply by sharing the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas to all! "
