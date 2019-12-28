Match report – West Ham 1 – 2 Leicester

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Report as Leicester inflicts a fourth straight loss at home in West Ham; Brendan Rodgers team consolidates second place in the table with victory

Last update: 12/28/19 7:34 pm

Demarai Gray celebrates Leicester's second goal with Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester pressured the beleaguered head of West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini, after securing a 2-1 victory at the London stadium.

The pre-start reports suggested that Pellegrini had two games, home games against Leicester and Bournemouth, to save his job, but West Ham's problems deepened when Kelechi Iheanacho led Leicester five minutes before the break.

The Hammers received a lifeguard when Pablo Fornals matched in the halftime blow, but Leicester managed to secure all three points when Demarai Gray (56), who saw his 12-minute penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski, finished a quick counterattack. attack.

Once again, questions will be asked about the future of Pellegrini in West Ham after a defeat that leaves them one point above the relegation places after a run of only two victories in their last 13 Premier League games.

Meanwhile, the victory sees Leicester recover from consecutive losses to Manchester City and Liverpool to consolidate his position in second place in the table by opening a four-point gap to City in third place.

More to follow …

