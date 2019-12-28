Match report – So & # 39; ton 1 – 1 C Palace

%MINIFYHTMLa369d0127285f7a5e4e5a747370cca809% %MINIFYHTMLa369d0127285f7a5e4e5a747370cca8010%

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Southampton's recent resurgence continued on Saturday when they played an entertaining 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Both teams were high after their wonderful wins on Boxing Day, but the first half was a bad temper affair. Max Meyer's 15-minute attack was ruled out by VAR when Wilfried Zaha was caught offside and Crystal Palace seemed frustrated for much of the 45 minutes.

The second half was quieter and produced both goals when the visitors broke the deadlock when James Tomkins (50) nodded home.

It was then a rare mistake by Martin Kelly that allowed Danny Ings to score the tie (74) when Southampton extended his unbeaten streak to three games.

The Saints remain in 15th place with 22 points, four ahead of the last three, while Crystal Palace also remains in ninth place.

More to follow …