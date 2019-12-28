Match report – Munster 6 – 13 Leinster

Munster's first defeat at Thomond Park for more than two years inflicted by his biggest rivals





Leinster won an invaluable victory in the PRO14 derby over Munster in Thomond Park on Saturday

An attempt by Ed Byrne and Ross Byrne's boot were enough for Leinster to see Munster 13-6 in a fiercely contested PRO14 derby in a windy Thomond park.

The strong gusts of wind in the day dictated territory throughout the competition, with the defense of Leinster and the game of phase superior to the one of Munster in the day, which resulted in the first defeat of the local team in Thomond Park in two years.

JJ Hanrahan scored Munster's points through two penalties from the tee, but they couldn't force a second attempt despite great possession and territory.

Both provinces remain at the top of their respective PRO14 Conferences, although Munster's leadership at the summit of Conference B is now at a single point, due to the victory of the Edinburgh derby over Glasgow on Saturday.

Munster will then travel to face Ulster in Belfast on Friday, January 3 on the last of his interprovincial derby holidays, while Leinster is in action the next day when they receive Connacht at the RDS in Dublin.

The victory was Leinster's first victory at Thomond since 2017, also the last time Munster lost to someone at the stadium

Playing with a strong wind in the first half, Munster started positively, feeding on the energy of his support at home, but it was Leinster who would score the first points of the game after 10 minutes on his first visit to Munster 22.

The James Lowe wing was in the foreground when he made the crucial starting line break, before clinging to Byrne so that the support would open a short distance.

James Lowe celebrates Leinster's attempt, after clinging to Ed Byrne and helping him force him

At 23 minutes, Leinster extended his lead to 10-0 when Byrne struck for a penalty from within 22 after Chris Cloete, Munster's open back, was hit for not throwing after turning the ball, a decision that seemed hard according to the repetitions.

With Munster unable to leave his 22 again and again due to the strong breeze, Byrne added three more points in the absence of six minutes in half after a lineout indiscretion from the local side, leaving things 13-0 to Leinster .

Ross Byrne threw two penalties in the first half, and Leinster resisted in the second half to secure the victory.

In the last minute of the half, Munster finally annoyed the scoreboard when a scrum penalty provided much needed territory, before a break penalty awarded by Leinster saw Hanrahan split the posts.

Leinster's center, Conor O & # 39; Brien, spilled the kick in the second half without pressure, and Munster relented for the next five minutes before throwing a penalty through Hanrahan when Josh Murphy was caught in the back row, reducing things to 13-6. .

JJ Hanrahan recorded Munster's points through two penalties, but could his province not design an attempt?

Leinster returned to the competition immediately with an excellent long phase game, but Munster's defense resisted them twice before a Sean Cronin vital break penalty stifled Munster on the other end.

But the key moment of the game came with only four minutes remaining when a Munster pressure spell on Leinster 22, which began with a five-meter attack lineout opportunity, ended when Scott Fardy blackmailed himself to win a rotation penalty of priceless price.

Munster forced one last chance when the replacement Jack O & # 39; Sullivan won a penalty in Leinster 22, but another attack lineout was lost and with that Leinster was able to score the second ball in his hand and then celebrate.