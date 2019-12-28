Match report – Edinburgh 29-19 Glasgow

%MINIFYHTML89aecbf8008a6da556fe2680c37f78a79% %MINIFYHTML89aecbf8008a6da556fe2680c37f78a710%





Darcy Graham celebrates the victory of Edinburgh



Darcy Graham scored a sensational double when Edinburgh triumphed 29-19 in a Murrayfield thriller to square his 1872 Cup series with a win each with Glasgow.

Richard Cockerill had warned his team that pride was at stake on Saturday, after seeing them lose the first game last week 20-16.

But his players resisted the challenge by claiming victory after Graham's brace reserved the Henry Pyrgos score and a final penalty attempt. There were also two conversions and a penalty for Simon Hickey.

The roller coaster crash in front of 27,437 fans saw Glasgow score three times themselves when Huw Jones, Scott Cummings and George Horne crossed and Adam Hastings kicked two conversions.

That was not enough for Dave Rennie's team, but they will have the opportunity to snatch the trophy when they return to the capital for the decisive of the May series.

Grant Gilchrist of Edinburgh in action

The assaulting 50-yard break of Duhan van der Merwe made Glasgow fight to take cover. Before Rennie's team could straighten out, Bill Mata brought out a beauty from a backdoor discharge for Graham, who ran.

Glasgow increased its intensity levels in response and returned the blow seven minutes later. The strikers were sent to crash forward and after defeating the Edinburgh defense enough, they left behind to finish, with Ruaridh Jackson holding his pass until the perfect time to free Jones, who passed Nic Groom on his way to annotate .

Scotland teammates Cummings and Jamie Ritchie had to separate as things got hotter just after the break.

When the spirits calmed down, Hickey placed a penalty to push Edinburgh forward again, but Glasgow hit back after 53 minutes.

Edinburgh thought they had survived Hastings' momentum when Pierre Schoeman turned the ball around. However, Ritchie's armless tackle in Callum Gibbins gave Warriors a penalty they kicked in the corner.

The hard work of the strikers proved to be too much to resist once again, with Cummings breaking past the Scottish blockade Grant Gilchrist to score.

Glasgow Huw Jones makes a try

Edinburgh saw what would have been a sensational attempt by Matt Scott discarded after it was ruled that he had been arrested.

The celebrations were only momentarily delayed, however, from the resulting scrum after 62 minutes, Mata pushed Glasgow back and Pyrgos saw the small space he needed to land.

At this point, it was a round-trip issue and the Glasgow pack regained the initiative when Edinburgh was taken to its own line.

Graham found himself trying to contain Zander Fagerson and Horne, but was defeated when the scrum half tried.

The Edinburgh pack had been eager to show what they could do and had their chance with seven minutes left, driving through a line that secured a penalty attempt and a yellow card for Jonny Gray after the giant lock had dragged the mallet down in a vain attempt to keep the hosts at bay.

There was still time for one last moment to remember when Graham accelerated 40 yards down the line at the last minute to crown an impressive victory in Edinburgh.