Mase or dummy? Balenciaga has a surprise for all of you!

Fashion brands are trying their best to spend some bread, Roomies. Some of his tactics are quite strange, but this one could take the cake. Mase is a familiar name in hip-hop, but it seemed somewhat random when fans found him standing in the window of the Balenciaga store,

What made it even more creepy was the fact that people couldn't tell if it really was Mase or a dummy!

Mase posted the video on his own Instagram page, which is the only way new people in Balenciaga had done too much.

"Balenciaga made me a floor mannequin," the video subtitles.

In any case, the dummy seems too realistic! Some fans even commented on what was a clone.

"I refuse to believe he is a dummy," said a fan.

Another said: "God, that's Murda Mase!"

We are not sure how much money Balenciaga had to spend on something like this, but it is safe to say that they have incredible marketing tactics.

"It's okay Ma $ e. He finally ran out of options when it comes to rapping," said a fan. "I don't know if he wants to be a gangster or a pastor."

What do you guys think, Roomies? Is it Mase or a dummy? Let us know in the comments!