Manchester City chief Ferran Soriano backs Pep Guardiola to stay in command until at least 2021 Football News







Pep Guardiola has been backed to remain in command until at least 2021 by Manchester City Executive President Ferran Soriano.

Guardiola's future has been subject to recent speculation given how far his champions have fallen behind Premier League leader Liverpool, and his previous vote to resign if everything went wrong in the Etihad.

But the Spaniard has repeatedly insisted that he will stay at least until the end of his current contract in 18 months, and Soriano told the Dubai International Sports Conference this week that he has full board support.

Cited by the Manchester Evening News Soriano said: "He has said it so many times that he has a contract that covers this year plus next year too, so there is no discussion about this."

"Pep will stay and leave at the right time someday. And the club is strong enough to survive any change. But as Pep said many times, he doesn't leave."

Executive President Ferran Soriano (right) with Manchester City President Khaldoon Al Mubarak (left)

Guardiola has won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups and an FA Cup for three and a half years in City, and Soriano warned other possible winners that this is the ideal time frame for a manager to succeed.

Soriano said: "Clubs have to understand that coaches need time to develop their teams, and I think that, according to my experience, the three-year period is the ideal period to create teams at good levels."