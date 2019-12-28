Luenell says he wants to make a collaboration with Lizzo: "How about a photo shoot or a music video greased with a juicy baby?"

# Roommates, like many others, Luenell is a big fan of Lizzo, and has some ideas on how they can kill him together in 2020. Luenell recently turned to social media to inform Lizzo that they need to connect for future collaboration. .

Clearly inspired by Lizzo's contagious trust, Luenell posted a half-naked photo of herself on her Instagram page. However, it is the long title below the photo that caught the attention of several fans.

Lueneall sent the following message to Lizzo:

Hello @lizzobeeating when I spoke briefly 2 u last weekend @nbcsnl you didn't seem particularly excited to know me as if I was going to meet you, but it was a lot of activity and your mom and your sister invented that because they were Stoaked and we took pictures and we hugged him . I was not so offended. YOU INSURED both numbers and you made us AF of Big Girls Proud. I'm not trying to throw the card "I did it first,quot;, but dig this … I would like to have a collaboration of some kind. This idea was presented to me by the composer and producer @papaleemusic and some other heavyweights in the industry. This publication may never reach your eyes, but you can listen to it in 2020. Bet. Hi, @melissamccarthy, do you want to get this action? How about a juicy oiled photo shoot, or a music video or whatever … that 3 of us? What do you say public? Hell, if @kardashians can do it, why can't we? Guys, stop playing and grab a heavy hitter this winter and find a warm place to put your … head! (•) (•)😛😛😛

Since the new year is upon us, maybe Lizzo will accept his offer from Luenell and start 2020 with a bang!

