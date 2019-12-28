LSU vs Oklahoma live score, updates, highlights of university football semifinals 2019

The No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma meet in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, the first of the College Football Playoff semifinals that will determine who plays in the national championship game.

On the surface, the meeting between those two teams seems to be an offensive shooting. The Tigers and Sooners rank first and second in the FBS averaging 554.3 and 554.2 yards per game, respectively. They also occupy third and sixth place, respectively, averaging 47.8 and 43.2 points per game.

MORE: How Peach Bowl achieved prominence in the playoffs

But both teams' defenses have played much better as the season progresses: LSU gave up 17 combined points in their last two games against Georgia and Texas A,amp;M, and Oklahoma had several key defensive plays in its victory in the Big 12 championship over Baylor . The key to both teams will be to limit offensive leaders in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Burrow, winner of the 2019 Heisman trophy and Sporting News player of the year, could be the most important player in the entire tie. He has completed 342 of 439 passes for 4,715 yards and 48 scores at just six interceptions. Meanwhile, Hurts has completed 222 of 309 passes for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 1,255 yards on the ground and 18 scores.

With that, continue while Sporting News tracks live score updates and highlights of the College Football Playoff semifinal game between LSU and Oklahoma:

LSU score vs. Oklahoma

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Oklahoma – – – – – LSU – – – – –

LSU vs Oklahoma live updates, highlights of the CFP semifinal game

The start is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Live updates will begin at that time.