LSU gives Oklahoma another SEC-style beating in the University football playoff

The No. 1 LSU played in its first university football semifinal on Saturday. No. 4 Oklahoma played in its third consecutive game, and fourth in five years.

And yet, the Tigers played with the Sooners throughout the Peach Bowl. How?

The truth is not always easy to accept. The SEC champion, led by a record performance by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, provided the Big 12 champion, 63-28. It was another example of a concept that conspiracy theorists have launched since the Bowl Championship Series.

Is it SEC bias? No. This was another confirmation of the SEC's power: a flex, as children like to say. And Ed Orgeron's LSU team flexed for the SEC, all right.

LSU has the opportunity to win the twelfth national conference championship since the BCS began in 1998. The SEC improved to 6-1 in the semifinals of college football playoffs. The conference has a record of 11-5 in the championship games, and two of those defeats of the title game came in face-to-face clashes with other SEC teams.

The Tigers now have the opportunity to win their third national championship since the BCS era, and this comes in a season in which Orgeron renewed the offensive around offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and game coordinator Joe Brady: one that accumulated the better 554.4 of the FBS. yards per game during the regular season. He was even better in this penultimate stage, achieving a 692-yard record against the Sooners in another SEC-style beating.

This explains why the Tigers were two-digit favorites. They accumulated victories against the top 10 teams in Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia in the regular season, beating Ohio State in the final classification of College Football Playoff, a move that caused some of those SEC bias calls . The crowd of foil.

Then, LSU came out and blew the doors of the Sooners. It could have been expected, but it was still done in a somewhat surprising way. Burrow hit 21 of 27 passes for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in the first half, building a 49-14 lead. He finished with 515 total yards (493 passes, 22 runs) and eight total scores.

Justin Jefferson caught four Peach Bowl record touchdowns, part of a game in which he caught 14 passes for 222 yards. The Tigers' defense helped stretch that advantage by bottling Jalen Hurts and his well-documented ability to run. When Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL Hall of Fame member Randy Moss, scored with 4:18 remaining in the first half, it was okay to say it out loud:

The Sooners caught Mossed.

LSU scored on seven of its eight possessions in the first half. The Tigers retired after halftime, but Burrow added a touchdown race for greater emphasis when LSU beat Oklahoma in a great 12-style athletic competition. Or was it a SEC style track encounter? Whatever it is, LSU beat Oklahoma, and will probably be favored in the championship game against Clemson or Ohio State.

But not before launching another round of conspiracy theories: the PPC committee took over the Tigers by putting them in Atlanta. The Playoff was set up perfectly for LSU, which will have a virtual game at home at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It is a SEC bias of ESPN and SEC Network and Pawlllll. …

No, it's not. This is a complete team with a future No. 1 selection at Burrow in offensive controls. Burrow generated more than half a million donations to the Athens food pantry with his Heisman speech outside the field, then played every note by cutting the Sooners' high school in the field. If the Cincinnati Bengals do not take this guy, they will regret it over the next decade.

But let's go back to LSU: this is a team that plays at a level reserved for that class of Cadillac SEC champions who have dominated the BCS and Playoff epochs. This LSU team is built for this moment, both on and off the field, and that is only part of the identity of a conference that continues to state: "It simply means more."

How many times is it necessary to confirm that before it is accepted for what it is? It is not bias.

It's reality.